Portland, OR

Thorns, Timbers raise $22,780 during Pride Month to benefit the Q Center

By ThornsFC.com Staff
timbers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePride Month has come to a close and the Portland Timbers and Thorns FC raised a total of $22,780 benefitting the Q Center across the club's various fundraising initiatives. The center, whose mission...

