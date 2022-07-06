Thorns, Timbers raise $22,780 during Pride Month to benefit the Q Center

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Thorns FC have signed defender Sophie French as a National Team Replacement player, the club announced today. French, 24, signs her first professional contract with Thorns FC following two seasons played at the University of Portland (2020-21), where she made 27 appearances and 11 starts for the Pilots. Prior to her time with Portland, French spent two seasons at Cal State Fullerton, totaling 21 games played in 2017 and 2018. The Lake Oswego, Ore., native made her collegiate debut at the University of Idaho, where she appeared in 15 matches for the Vandals during her freshman year (2016).
Comments / 0