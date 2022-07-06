Thorns, Timbers raise $22,780 during Pride Month to benefit the Q Center

Harefest 10 opens Friday afternoon and rolls through Saturday with tribute bands at the fairgrounds.Driving down I-5 on Friday morning, July 8, Liz and Herschel Halvorsen went full retro in their truck. Pulling a Jayco trailer, the couple were on their way to Canby and wanted something to set the mood. They found it with plenty of '80s classic songs and bands. Every rotation of the tires on their way to Harefest 10 was accompanied by the sounds of a musical era they still both enjoy. And that's why they showed up Friday morning at the Clackamas County...

CANBY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO