Escambia County, FL

Teen holds man at gunpoint, takes puppy from woman’s arms: Escambia Co. deputies

By Cody Long
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ARAIs_0gX15tyF00

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after being accused of forcing his way into a home, pointing a gun at people inside, threatening to shoot and then leading deputies on a high-speed chase.

Randall Bell, 18, is charged with burglary with battery, burglary with battery domestic violence, criminal mischief, aggravated assault with a firearm, possess of a firearm in the commission of a felony and fleeing and eluding law enforcement at high speed.

The victim told deputies Bell forced his way into his house and ran inside yelling on Monday, July 4. He was holding a gun and pointed it at the victim stating he would shoot him. The victim said while he was pointing the gun, Bell accidentally released the magazine and it fell to the floor. He then quickly reached down to recover it and placed the firearm barrel to the victim’s head and threatened to kill him, according to the arrest report.

Several other people inside told deputies the same story. A woman said while inside the house, Bell snatched a puppy out of her arms.

A gun was never recovered but the puppy was found and safe. Bell was booked into the Escambia County Jail with a bond of $94,000.

