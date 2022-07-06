ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

NC bid for World University Games adds Triad site, $25 million

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ATrXy_0gX15RS100

(WGHP) — North Carolina just got a boost in our bid to host the 2027 World University Games.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

The state budget lawmakers agreed on last week has $25 million in it if we win the right to host.

We’re one of two finalists for the games along with a group from South Korea.

The latest version of the state’s bid adds Elon University to the list of facilities used for the games.

Raleigh sports promoter Hill Carrow says the track there will be used as a practice facility. The Greensboro Coliseum would host several events as well.

The $25 million in the budget is about a quarter of what we’ll need to host the games. The other $75 million should come from sponsorships, TV rights, ticket sales and what local governments put up.

Organizers predict the games could generate between $150 and $350 million for the state.

Carrow also expects the games to send a strong message about how supportive the state and its public sector are.

Folks who estimate these kinds of things say about 400 million people could watch the games.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Volunteers needed for the PGA tour stop at Wyndham

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The countdown to the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro is on. The PGA tournament is less than a month away. This is the first tournament at the Sedgefield Country Club with no COVID restrictions since the pandemic. Mark Brazil is Wyndham’s executive director. He said as they...
GREENSBORO, NC
pctonline.com

Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed in North Carolina

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. - On June 29, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service (NCDA&CS) announced an infested area in Kernersville, a suburb of Winston-Salem in Forsyth County. Initial surveys indicate the infestation covers a 5-mile-radius area, indicating it’s likely been there for a couple of years before it was reported.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Raleigh Pizza Joint Named Best Pizza in North Carolina

Are you a pizza lover like me? I am obsessed with trying new pizza spots everywhere I go. Whether that is another city, another state, or another country if there is a unique pizza to try, I will! Whether you like plain ole cheese or loaded up with toppings, finding the right pizza joint can be hard work. But, don’t worry the search is always fun and tastes pretty good!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
Greensboro, NC
Education
Greensboro, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
Greensboro, NC
Sports
wraltechwire.com

Triangle ranks as 4th top biotech hub in US according to new report

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – North Carolina’s Research Triangle region is the nation’s fourth leading hub for biotechnology activity, trailing only Boston, San Francisco and San Diego, says Fierce Biotech, an online publication that covers the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industr. The ranking is based largely on recent company...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triad#Elon University#World University Games#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
nerej.com

Stiles begins 232-unit multifamily community at Grove Ninety-Eight in Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest, NC Stiles has commenced construction on a 232-unit multifamily community at Grove Ninety-Eight, a mixed-use master planned development also featuring a 100,000 s/f Wegmans, an additional 80,000 s/f of walkable retail, and 395 “for sale” residential units. The project is located in the evolving North Raleigh submarket, east of US-1/Capital Blvd. along Hwy. 98 at the Ligon Mill Rd. intersection.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Robin Sage set to begin next week

FORT BRAGG — This month, Special Forces candidates will participate in the Robin Sage training exercise, held within multiple North Carolina counties as the final test of their Special Forces Qualification Course training. Between July 16 to Aug. 3, students will participate in this exercise before graduating the course...
FORT BRAGG, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Could the ACC dissolve? Here are 6 factors about college conference shifts

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – To those who weren’t happy that the North Carolina General Assembly would budget $15 million to ensure the Atlantic Coast Conference would keep its headquarters in North Carolina, we ask this: How would you feel if there were no ACC anywhere? That has emerged as a very much discussed possibility amid […]
Centre Daily

Major Duke target locks in official visit

The Duke basketball recruiters are on the prowl for future talent at the five-spot, specifically Brewster (N.H.) center JP Estrella. His addition would equate to the Blue Devils boasting a heralded 2023 prospect at every position. And it looks as if Duke is leading the chase for Estrella, especially now...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy