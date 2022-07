Residents in Odessa, Missouri, found themselves without electricity on Wednesday (July 6) after an animal got into a power substation around 1 a.m. and damaged the equipment. Utility company Evergy said the animal made contact with a live power line and sent a massive surge throughout the system. While a nearby substation identified the surge and isolated it from the rest of the grid, it still caused about a mile of transmission lines to catch on fire.

