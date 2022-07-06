ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

Firefighters battle brush fires amid unrelenting heat

By Kendall Ashman
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GGDXb_0gX14m4b00

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Firefighters across Middle Tennessee have been busy putting out brush fires along with fires sparked by fireworks following the Fourth of July weekend.

Mt. Juliet Fire Chief Jamie Luffman said firefighters have put out 15 fires since a burn ban was put in place on June 20. Luffman told News 2 since the Fourth of July, the department has put out around seven.

Hot, dry conditions make burn bans necessary across Middle Tennessee

However, fires are not just happening in Mt. Juliet.

Dickson also issued a burn ban Wednesday, July 6, due to the unrelenting heat. All outdoor burning falls under the burn ban, including bonfires.

Meanwhile, in Montgomery County a burn ban is also in place. Yesterday, firefighters in Clarksville put out a 50-plus-acre fire.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App

The assistant fire chief told News 2 one firefighter is now home recovering after they were taken to the hospital due to a heat-related injury.

In Mt. Juliet, Luffman said they’ve battled similar fires since the burn ban was put in place.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

“Dumpster fires, trash fire, grass fires, mulch fires, we’ve seen it all, and it’s the same thing in Nashville, Murfreesboro and the surrounding areas,” Luffman said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER- Excessive Heat Continues, But, Storms and Relief On Way

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 257 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022 TNZ005>008-023>028-056>062-075-093>095-082000- /O.CON.KOHX.EH.W.0001.000000T0000Z-220709T0500Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Houston-Humphreys-Dickson- Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Bedford-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Shelbyville, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 257 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values reaching around 110 degrees. * WHERE...Much of Middle Tennessee, generally along and west of I-65. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT Tonight. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. && $$
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Truck rams through front of Tennessee gun store, business says

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Middle Tennessee gun store is closing up shop for several days after a truck reportedly crashed into the front entrance. Guns and Leather posted on social media Friday morning, say the shop's Greenbrier location was broken into. The incident has forced the business to close for the weekend to make repairs.
GREENBRIER, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Juliet, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Mount Juliet, TN
City
Dickson, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Nashville, TN
WKRN News 2

Vacant North Nashville home damaged in fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews with the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) worked to extinguish a house fire Thursday morning in an area just west of the downtown loop. The fire began around 4:40 a.m. at a vacant home in the 900 block of 12th Avenue North. NFD said no injuries were reported.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fires#Middle Tennessee#Firefighters#Trash Fire#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRN News 2

Springfield sirens now sound for more than tornado warnings

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — In Springfield on Thursday, the weather sirens sounded, prompting many people to think there was a tornado warning. “To address yesterday, that is a new sound to Springfield, and that is a thunderstorm warning,” explained Kara Zahn, City of Springfield Public Affairs Coordinator. The...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox17.com

One dead in two-vehicle car crash on I-40 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was confirmed dead by Nashville Fire Department in a two-vehicle car crash Thursday. The victim was declared deceased upon arrival, per NFD. Another person was checked out for injuries on the scene but refused transport. NFD has ended command on this scene and...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy