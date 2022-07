RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is responding after questions were raised about their response to the alleged Fourth of July mass shooting plot. In a release from RPD, police started an investigation after getting a tip from a concerned citizen “who overheard a plot of a mass shooting targeting the City’s 4th of July Celebration.” Police said that based on the information and investigation, it was determined that Dogwood Dell was the intended target.

5 HOURS AGO