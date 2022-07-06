ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Wednesday, July 6 2022 5PM

By Brittany Lawrence
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain may be out West and in the Texas Panhandle, but dry weather continues for the Concho Valley. Temperatures rose into the low 100s, which adds more fuel to the already dry conditions....

