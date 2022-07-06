ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

The Woodlands man arrested for soliciting sex from a 7-year-old, police said

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XrbAU_0gX14NCY00

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police arrested a man from The Woodlands area who officers said was soliciting sex from a child.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Police said the department received a tip that Lucas Corey Reid, of The Woodlands, was making inquiries to have sex with a 7-year-old child. Undercover detectives began communicating with Reid, who agreed to pay money for a sexual encounter with the child, police said.

During the investigation, Houston police requested help from the Montgomery County ICAC Task Force. Pct. 3 detectives, as well as other members of the task force, also assisted in the investigation.

The investigation led them to a hotel in The Woodlands, where Reid believed he was meeting with a child.

On July 5, Reid was taken into custody after a brief struggle at the hotel. He is currently being held on a $60,000 bond at the Montgomery County jail.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BREAKING NEWS-WOMAN ARRESTED IN CLEVELAND DOUBLE HOMICIDE OF ELDERLY COUPLE IN 2005

Shelly Susan Thompson, 41 of Freeport was transported to the Liberty County Jail Friday afternoon by Clevland Police Detective John Shaver and Texas Ranger Brandon Bess. She is being charged with the April 15, 2005 murders of Luiz Rodriguez and Antonio Rodriguez. On April 15, 2005, Carol Tejeda had gone to her parent’s home at 103 Waco Street to fix them lunch. As she walked into the house she thought they were asleep when they didn’t answer her as she entered. She then saw her father severely beaten and on the floor. Going to her mother’s room she found, Luiz Rodriguez lying in bed. She had also been beaten and was deceased. Just a few months earlier their grandson, Bernardino Banos age 30 was found in a shallow grave along FM 1010 on November 22, 2004. He had been fatally stabbed. Jose Shofa Monreal Jr. age 30 and Manuel Monreal age 22, both brothers were charged in that murder which stemmed from a grudge. Cleveland detectives have worked for years on the case. However, there was DNA collected at the scene including a bloody fingerprint found on a denture container. That information was entered into the FBI Combined DNA Index called CODIS. That also had no matches until March 2, 2021, when it identified Thompson after she was arrested on unrelated drug charges. Police believe she was not alone in this act. Ranger Bess and the detectives traveled to the prison in Gatesville and conducted an extensive interview with Shelly Susan Thompson. They obtained a buccal swab from her to compare to the DNA obtained from the crime scene inside the Rodriguez home. The suspect denied any knowledge of the crime, had ever been to Cleveland or Liberty County, and denied any knowledge of the Rodriguez family. The officers conducted an extensive investigation into Thompson’s background and criminal history. They found that she had been investigated for numerous drug and property-related offenses, but no felony convictions led her to prison until 2021. In 2022, the Texas DPS Lab confirmed the DNA match. The investigators conferred with the Liberty County District Attorney, Jennifer Bergman. DA Bergman reviewed the case and concurred that there was sufficient cause for an arrest warrant to be issued. On July 5, Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller issued a warrant for the arrest of Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine for Capital Murder and set a $1 million bond. Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine had been released from prison and currently lives on Duncan Dr. in Freeport. On July 8, she was arrested at the parole office in Angleton by a Texas Ranger and detectives from Cleveland PD.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Woodlands, TX
Crime & Safety
City
The Woodlands, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Houston Police Department#Sex#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC13 Houston

Error impacts evidence in drunk driving case that killed 5-year-old in 2019: 'There's no justice'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a 5-year-old killed in a drunk driving crash in 2019 is demanding answers after the man behind the wheel got seven years of probation and no jail time. This comes after the suspect's intoxication charges were tossed aside and he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with serious bodily injury and manslaughter due to reckless driving.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man beaten with shovel at IHOP in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man is in the hospital after officers with the Houston Police Department said he was attacked with a shovel at an IHOP in north Houston Thursday. Officers initially received reports of a stabbing at an IHOP on Crosstimbers around 3:20 a.m. When officers arrived at the...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of man near NRG Stadium

Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man at an apartment complex near NRG Stadium. Joshua Gerard Jackson, 27, is charged with murder in the death of Codie Girouard, 39. On Feb. 19, patrol officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
137K+
Followers
14K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy