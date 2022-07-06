ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson Academy Volleyball Player Wins National Award

By Blake Levine
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A Jackson Academy girls volleyball player has been voted National Player of the Year by Scorebook Live.

This is one of many awards won by Lakin Laurendine who also claimed the Mississippi Girls Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year.

Laurendine is signed to play with Auburn for college.

