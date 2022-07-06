Jackson Academy Volleyball Player Wins National Award

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A Jackson Academy girls volleyball player has been voted National Player of the Year by Scorebook Live.

This is one of many awards won by Lakin Laurendine who also claimed the Mississippi Girls Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year.

Laurendine is signed to play with Auburn for college.

