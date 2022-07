St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston is cautioning that the community may be on the cusp of another COVID surge. According to data released yesterday, there were 320 new COVID cases reported in St. Tammany Parish for every 100,000 residents last week. For every 100,000 residents, there were 16.8 hospital admissions last week. An estimated 64 percent of St. Tammany residents have had at least one vaccine shot.

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO