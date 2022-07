A recent fire call is raising concerns among Pittsylvania County’s Fire and Rescue Community about safety issues with solar farms. Gretna Fire Chief Ben Meeks says his agency last month responded to a fire at a solar farm that’s under construction. He says that presented a unique safety hazard to first responders. “If we have some younger guys, they might be great firemen but they go and put water on something that’s got 36,000 volts on one box and there’s 16 boxes, then we just killed somebody,” Meeks said.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO