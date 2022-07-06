ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City assault suspect reportedly made incendiary/explosive device

By KCRG Staff
KCRG.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Iowa City Police responded to the 300 block of Southgate Ave for a report of an individual entering the building and assaulting staff members. Police say 23-year-old Nezzy Conway came...

www.kcrg.com

Western Iowa Today

Iowa City Man Threatens To Kill Self, Others With Homemade Bombs, Machete

(Iowa City, IA) — Iowa City police are now releasing details about Tuesday’s arrest of a man they say planted two bombs and threatened to kill himself and others. Multiple broadcast reports say incendiary devices were found at the Guide-Link Center, which provides mental health services, and at the College of Public Health building on the University of Iowa campus. Police took 23-year-old Nezzy Conway of Iowa City into custody at Guide-Link, where they say he’d assaulted officers and staff with a machete. A bomb squad from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office removed the two explosives. Conway is jailed and faces a list of charges, including terrorism.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested for assault twice in two days

An Iowa City man has arrested for assault twice in two days this week. Police say the first incident occurred the 4th of July at 11:22 am. 57-year-old David Snyder of Cross Park Avenue is reportedly seen on video at his apartment complex grabbing the male victim’s head and banging it against a door. Later in the day, Snyder allegedly approached the same victim and tried to get the victim to fight him by yelling and swearing at him.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man accused in forgery case

An Iowa City man wanted after a forgery incident in November has been taken into custody. According to the criminal complaint, the victim was approached by 23-year-old Eric Flowers of Davis Street, who told her that he needed to cash some checks but not having his own bank account to do so. Flowers allegedly offered the woman some money if she would help him.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids woman arrested on over 25 charges including forgery, identity theft, and money laundering

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 5th, Cedar Rapids Police arrested a woman on a plethora of theft-related charges. Police say an investigation into 44-year-old Jennifer Lynn Smith began in November 2021 when authorities were notified by an outside agency that a victim’s identity was used with the intent to defraud. Officials say Smith is alleged to have assumed the identities of multiple people from around the county.
KWQC

Davenport police investigate shooting Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. According to a press release, police responded to Genesis West Hospital around 4:55 p.m. for a 20-year-old man who had non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say he was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Iowa man arrested on warrant stemming from April reckless driving incident

A Ladora Iowa man has been taken into custody on warrants stemming from a reckless driving incident in Iowa City this past April. According to the criminal complaint, 58-year-old Tracy Ayers was observed driving in a reckless manner while trying to avoid law enforcement at around 4:30 on April 5th. He allegedly drove on a sidewalk between residential buildings on Gilbert Street before popping a tire. Ayers then reportedly fled on foot.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Vinton man sentenced to federal prison for distributing meth

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - 55-year-old Chad Allen Havens was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of distributing methamphetamine. Court documents show that on three occasions between May and September 2021, Havens distributed approximately 4 ounces of ice methamphetamine. Havens was sentenced...
VINTON, IA
KCRG.com

Homeowner and dog fight off home invasion in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday at approximately 11:32 pm, Fairfield Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of West Hempstead Avenue for a report of a possible burglary in progress. Responding officers located the homeowner in a physical altercation with 20-year-old Jose Perez-Rojas. Officers detained Perez-Rojas and learned that more...
ourquadcities.com

Heavy police presence at Riverdale home

There is a heavy police presence in Riverdale, as the Bettendorf Police Department and Scott County Sheriff deputies are in the 1000 block of Fenno Drive near the intersection of Valley Drive and Fenno Road, surrounding a house. One person has been reported in custody. At this time, we do...
RIVERDALE, IA
superhits106.com

Drug Dealer Will Go To Prison For Over 5 Years

A drug dealer from Dubuque has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison. 37 year old Kevin Kautman was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to five years and six months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He must serve five years of supervised release after his prison term. A release says that law enforcement officials executed a search warrant on Kautman’s Elm Street residence in December 2020 and found a pistol, a stolen shotgun, ammunition, more than 15 grams of methamphetamine, counterfeit money, digital scales, marijuana and other narcotic-related items in his bedroom.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Police respond to shots fired incident Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday at 8:34 pm, Iowa City Police responded to a report of multiple shots fired on Shamrock Place. Crews on scene found one adult man was hit by gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found evidence of shots fired from multiple weapons.
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

No One Injured in Cedar Rapids Garage Fire

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- No one is injured after a garage fire in Cedar Rapids Thursday night. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says firefighters responded to reports of the fire around 11:30pm Thursday. The Fire Department says the roof of the garage was on fire, and the fire was quickly extinguished. There was no damage to the home.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man charged with Domestic Assault from June incident

An Iowa City man who allegedly strangled the woman he was staying with was arrested after the woman contacted authorities. Police say the woman told them the incident occurred sometime on the 7th of June, when 37-year-old Joshua Deverney allegedly strangled her. The victim stated that she blacked out during the incident and complained of pain. She reportedly failed to notify police right away because she was afraid of what Deverney might do.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Body of missing Iowa woman found

LOCKRIDGE, Iowa — On Tuesday afternoon, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a missing person in Lockridge, according to a news release. A search party consisting of members of the Lockridge Fire Department, CARE Ambulance and citizens was able to locate the body of Doris Dian Crocker that evening.
LOCKRIDGE, IA
KCRG.com

Funeral procession set for fallen Coralville officer

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities have released details in Sgt. John Williams’s funeral procession set to take place on Monday. Officials say that officers will escort Sgt. Williams from Grace Community Church in North Liberty to Gay and Ciha Funeral Home in Iowa CIty at approximately 11:30 am on July 11th.
CORALVILLE, IA

