Jefferson Davis County, MS

New Sports Facility Coming to Jefferson Davis County HS

By Blake Levine
 2 days ago

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WJTV)- A new sports facility is coming to Jefferson Davis County High School.

The project will bring a new fieldhouse, scoreboard, and bleachers.

Lance Mancuso, the head football coach at JDC says this is something the kids deserved for their hard work on the field, but also the classroom.

Education
