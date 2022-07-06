ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Clarksville police make strides in 7-year-old cold case

By Nikki McGee
 2 days ago

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police have fresh eyes on a seven-year-old cold case they hope to solve.

On March 23, 2015, Vincent Pardue was shot and killed while having a cookout with friends on Carpenter Street. Four of his friends were also injured during the shooting. Years later, no arrests have been made.

Pardue’s mother, Winfra Cooksey, remembers getting called to the scene.

“I got dressed [and] by the time we got there, my son was laying on the ground with nothing but his boxers on, and when I looked at him I seen no life. I knew he was gone,” Cooksey said.

Pardue leaves behind not only his mother, but two siblings, two children, and a wife he had just married.

“He was taken too soon. I often wonder how he would look now because I’ll never see his face again,” Cooksey said.

Clarksville police currently have evidence sent off to a lab getting tested for DNA. Police also have three people of interest.

They urge anyone with information to reach out to help them solve the case.

“I just want whoever knows anything, please tell somebody. Tell Officer Carlton or call anyone at the police station just to let them know, because we need closure. Our family needs closure. His kids need closure,” Cooksey said.

Anyone with information can contact Clarksville Police Detective Keenan Carlton at 931-648-0656 ext. 5172 . Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers, and tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

