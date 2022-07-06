ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Truist jumps in on big banks’ race to raise minimum wages

 2 days ago
Bank of America Corporate Center, Truist Center Bank of America Corporate Center (left) and Truist Center are seen among the towers of uptown Charlotte's skyline. (MELISSA KEY/CBJ)

CHARLOTTE — Truist Financial Corp. is the latest of Charlotte’s big banks to hike its minimum wage above $20 per hour. The company announced in a press release this morning that it is increasing its minimum hourly pay for U.S. employees to $22, effective Oct. 1.

Charlotte-based Truist follows several of its peers in raising minimum pay.

Its minimum wage previously ranged from $15-$18 per hour, based on geography. The move will provide a boost to 14,000 of its employees, including 81% of those who are in client-facing roles in retail and small-business banking.

