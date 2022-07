New Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has a pretty good idea why the Utah Jazz opted to break his partnership with Donovan Mitchell and trade him. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after he was officially introduced as a member of the Timberwolves, Gobert shared his belief that the Jazz decided to move him because they thought their championship window with him and Mitchell has closed.

