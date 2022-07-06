ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, IA

How are smaller police departments managing high fuel prices? Glenwood and Ashland chiefs face tough choices

By Isabella Basco
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago

GLENWOOD, Iowa. (KMTV) — When Officer Richard Rix takes a break to fill up the pump seeing the prices can be disheartening.

"Definitely not what we're used to, so it kind of puts a little bit of a strain on everything," Rix said.

Glenwood Police Chief Eric Johansen shares the sentiment. He says they set their budget a year in advance but they couldn't have anticipated this kind of surge.

"Our budget, we put almost a 25% increase for this upcoming fiscal year that we just started, but it wasn't enough to compensate for the current prices, so I'm hoping prices fall," Johansen said.

Johansen is taking all kinds of measures to save money.

"Some of the things we've been doing: trying to make sure if we have a training or a special event that we're gonna double up in vehicles, not take as many patrol units but have the same number of officers at an event," Johansen said.

Ashland Police Chief Ryan Brady is facing the same challenge. The department is projected to spend about 30% more on fuel than originally anticipated. Brady says there are always concerns he might have to move money away from other areas of the budget.

"If we lose some of our money for training or ammunition, training equipment, that sort of thing — that could add difficulty, could give us some more challenges. Might have to think outside the box a little to get all of our training done," Brady said.

Brady says his department doesn't have a fuel contract. They have fleet fuel cards at the gas stations. Some larger cities can buy fuel in bulk and have big tanks they can access at a city or county shop, so he faces a different set of challenges.

"As we feel the impact of inflation and fuel costs, it's going to directly impact the city's willingness to adjust pay increases. Some of those incentives that we want for our employees as well — paid benefits might have to take a back seat as they're adjusting to the increasing costs of fuel," Brady said.

This fiscal year Glenwood police budgeted $35,000 for operational costs like gas and oil changes, but the Chief expects they'll exceed those costs.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Roads, buildings receive facelift in downtown Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Iowa - If you are driving through downtown Shenandoah, you may hear the sounds of hammers striking a nail into a piece of plywood, or a saw slicing through a two by four. You might not notice the smooth ride when cruising down three of the city's major streets...
SHENANDOAH, IA
WOWT

Benson Tower residents reveal concerns about building issues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several residents from Benson Tower turned to 6 News after their complaints about conditions resulted in no results for what they call code violations. “Wow, my whole floor is done for,” said Anthony. Anthony, a Benson Tower resident, in February used a shirt to sop...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Glenwood, IA
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
Glenwood, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Ashland, NE
Local
Iowa Cars
Ashland, NE
Crime & Safety
KWQC

Names released in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) -The Scott County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the people injured in the three-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 Tuesday. Officials say Yomna Ibrahim Elbandrawy of Omaha, NE was the driver of the 2018 Mercedes and is still in the hospital. Mostafa Elgayesh of Omaha, NE, a passenger in the 2018 Mercedes, is also still hospitalized at the University of Iowa and in critical condition.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
1011now.com

Multiple vehicles stranded in standing water during Thursday night’s thunderstorm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - First responders were busy during the deluge of rain that came with an intense thunderstorm that moved through Lincoln Thursday night. The storm began moving through the Capital City around 9:15 p.m. By 9:45 p.m., crews were already being called out to two structure fires, one...
KMTV 3 News Now

Douglas County Health Department: Largest single-day report of COVID cases since Valentine's Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Friday reported 224 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since midnight the previous day, the most in a single day since February 14. The health department does not include at-home tests in its official case count, but it does encourage people to report their at-home test results because officials still review those numbers.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
kmaland.com

Red Oak fire department sent to local business

(Red Oak) -- Red Oak fire officials investigated reported smoke at a local business late Thursday afternoon. Fire Chief John Bruce says firefighters were sent to the Dollar Tree/Family Dollar store at 1205 North Broadway shortly before 4:20 p.m. following the sound of an explosion and a report of smoke inside the building. Store officials evacuated the business as a precaution. Fire crews arrived at the scene and reported nothing showing. And, no issues were detected after firefighters deployed the department's aerial truck to check the rooftop HVAC system. Law enforcement on the scene reported an odor of smoke and possible light haze within the structure. But, a check of the building's breakers, water heating system and cooling system found no indications of malfunctioning or failure of equipment. Fire crews remained on the scene for more than a half-hour, but turned the structure back to management, advising them to call if anything changed.
RED OAK, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Police#Fuel Cards
northwestmoinfo.com

Nebraska Woman Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Holt County Wednesday

An Omaha, Nebraska woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Holt County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that at 2:21 P.M. they arrested 23-year-old Akeydra R. Hagens on a Platte County misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear on an original traffic offense charge. Hagens was later booked...
HOLT COUNTY, MO
KCCI.com

Ghost cars causing Iowans to receive false traffic tickets

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowan woman recently received a traffic ticket from New York City. The issue is that she said she has never driven there, WOWT reports. The NYPD said that they are dealing with thousands of "ghost cars," which are vehicles with illegal license plates. Many of those license plates are believed to be stolen.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KETV.com

Heavy rain projected Thursday for eastern Nebraska, western Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Heavy rain is projected for Thursday afternoon and evening but the threat for widespread flooding is over eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area is expected to see storms between 3 to 9 p.m. and "localized" flooding is possible with 1-3 inches of rain possible during persistent thunderstorms.
OMAHA, NE
police1.com

Neb. deputy dies of medical issue after making arrest

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is mourning a deputy who died in the line of duty on June 22. Deputy Jeff Hermanson, 45, began to feel ill shortly after arresting a stolen car suspect, according to KETV. Hermanson was rushed to the hospital where he died from a heart issue, the report said.
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Bellevue police announce two license plate readers at busy intersections

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bellevue police announced two license plate readers in the city Tuesday as the department continues to have public safety as a top priority. The license plate readers were installed at Ft. Crook Road North at Chandler and 15th Street & Cornhusker according to the release. It’s reported the readers will be used to finding cars that are in connection to police investigations and complaints.
KMTV 3 News Now

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Omaha area more than 4 times higher than last July

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are much higher than they were one year ago in the Omaha metro area. According to the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), last year at this time area hospitals reported 39 new cases and 26 people in the hospital with the virus. One-hundred-and-twenty patients were hospitalized in metro area counties as of Wednesday and DCHD reported 320 new positive COVID-19 tests since Tuesday’s report.
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy