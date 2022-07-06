ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATC News

Super 16 | Westgate WR Dedrick Latulas and Amaaz Eugene

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zeTc7_0gX13G3g00

Most championship teams succeed because of a dynamic duo.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson just led the Warriors to an NBA Title. Then, there is Westgate’s Dedrick Latulas and Amaaz Eugene, a tandem that pushed the Tigers to the Class 4A state Championship.

“We challenge each other,” Latulas said. “I feel like that’s where the greatness comes at. On Friday nights, we pick up the hardware. During practice, those are our hardest days.”

When the two receivers are clicking, it’s known as twin power, that chemistry started years ago when the two met in the eighth grade. After becoming best friends, Eugene and Latulas took their bond to the field.

“When he was on, it would make me want to get on,” Eugene said. “One time he scored, I scored, then he scored, then I scored, then he scored twice, and I said put me back in coach.”

That relationship worked its way to Westgate where the two became the catalyst of the Tigers' offense. Not only does their play bring hardware to the school, but the duo constantly fuels the entire team.

“When we’re clicking, it gets the defense going,” Eugene said. “We have a close bond with Derek (Williams). When we start clicking, he gets hype and makes a big hit. When he does that, then we’re hype on offense. It’s just a revolving cycle.”

In 2021, Eugene had 1,200 all-purpose yards and 13 total scores. Latulas finished with 1,300 yards and 15 total touchdowns.

Those numbers are just a taste of what this pair has on the horizon.

“The goal is 15-0,” Eugene said. “We don’t want to lose any game. We’re trying to go 15-0 and win another state championship.”

“We won it last year at 13-2,” Latulas said. “That’s not good enough. We want to leave by putting Westgate on the map. We’re going to go 15-0. That’s the standard.”
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 4

Related
WAFB

Capitol High announces new football coach

BATON ROUGE, La. - Johnathan Brantley will take the reins of the Golden Lions Football squad. Brantley comes to Capitol High School from Louisiana Tech where he has served as an analyst for the past three seasons. During his time at Louisiana Tech, Brantley helped the team win the Independence...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Doug Dotson finally makes long-awaited return to Acadiana High

Doug Dotson finally feels at home again. For the first time since he coached freshman ball in Scott in the early 1990s, Dotson will be coaching on the home side at the stadium named after his father Bill Dotson this fall. The 1987 graduate of Acadiana High is already running...
SCOTT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Youtube#Basketball#Sports#Nba Title#Tigers
99.9 KTDY

Men’s Haircuts: Voted Top 5 Shops & Salons in Lafayette

Acadiana men like to look good and it all starts with grooming. Hair and beard are also crucial to Acadiana business males and blue-collar men who want to look good. The barber shop or salon you choose can make a difference in the way you look, finding the one that's right for you matters.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Food Network names Lafayette's Johnson's Boucaniere top barbecue restaurant in Louisiana

Lafayette's Johnson's Boucaniere has made the The Food Network's "50 States of Barbecue," a list of what it ranks to be the best barbecue joints in each state. "With an Acadian French name that roughly translates as "smokehouse," this old Lafayette Grocery Store specializes in Cajun-style barbecue," the network's entry stated. "As one would expect, there's plenty of seasoning and flavorful accoutrements."
LAFAYETTE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

July 6 is National Fried Chicken Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The first full week of July began with fireworks as the nation celebrated Independence Day, and the arrival of the middle of the week brought a new celebration. Wednesday, July 6 has been set aside to honor a food so crispy, tender, and delightfully crunchy that it is consumed with […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
K945

Drive Fast? New Louisiana Law on I-10 Will Catch You

Traveling to Baton Rouge or New Orleans Soon? Lay Off the Gas Pedal. Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill, SB 435 into law that takes effect on August 1st, 2022. This bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. Simply put this bill that will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Youngsville Gets New Dessert Shop

Youngsville is getting a new restaurant and this is one that I think will easily become a favorite. The Cobbler House is opening up today at 11 am and is located at 208 Centre Sarcelle Blvd Unit 101 right next to CC’s Coffee. Now you may be familiar with...
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge company to build 146-unit single famliy home development in Youngsville

A Baton Rouge-based developer has plans to build a 25-acre single family rental neighborhood in Youngsville. Bearing Point Properties, which is a partner in the 84-unit Arbours at Lafayette under construction in north Lafayette, will build 146 units in the 4400 block of Chemin Metairie Parkway. The company bought the property from DW Investments for just over $1.54 million in late June, land records show.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
Nationwide Report

18-year-old Robert Salsman dead after a solo-vehicle crash near Carencro (Carencro, LA)

18-year-old Robert Salsman dead after a solo-vehicle crash near Carencro (Carencro, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 18-year-old Robert Salsman, from Scott, as the teen who lost his life following a traffic collision on Monday near Carencro. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place just before 7 p.m. on Gloria Switch Road near Desoto Road [...]
CARENCRO, LA
KATC News

KATC News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy