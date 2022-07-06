ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Column: Spotlight on manager David Ross gets even brighter after the Chicago Cubs’ dismal 1st half

By Paul Sullivan, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abyyF_0gX13DPV00
Cubs manager David Ross walks on the field after the seventh inning against the Pirates on May 16 at Wrigley Field. Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Kyle Hendricks was pulled after three innings Tuesday night in Milwaukee with right shoulder soreness, and the first question posed to Chicago Cubs manager David Ross was how Hendricks was feeling.

“Uh, I mean, I think that’s a weird question to ask, right?” Ross replied. “We took him out. He’s just a little tender.”

It was not a weird question. It was, however, a weird response from Ross.

Hendricks’ health is important to the Cubs as they try to salvage something from this brutal season. And as a fan favorite and one of the only remaining players from the 2016 championship team, Hendricks’ status is important to many of those still tuning into the Cubs as they play out the string in the second half.

So if Ross is going to get upset about an innocuous question from the network owned by the team, it’s going to make for a rough second half for the third-year manager.

And as it turned out, Hendricks was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right shoulder strain, leaving him out of action until after the All-Star break.

The Cubs went on to beat the Brewers 2-1 at American Family Field to win their fourth straight series and headed to Los Angeles on an up note entering a four-game set against the Dodgers.

Despite the modest hot streak, the Cubs are 34-48 and on pace to lose 95 games, and the only remaining suspense is who will be dealt by the Aug. 2 trade deadline. Once Willson Contreras departs , the reasons for watching grow even shorter.

Here’s another weird question: Does Ross realize how easy he has had it in Chicago?

The struggles of the White Sox and the ongoing Tony La Russa saga have taken up most of the bandwidth in town, leaving the Cubs to play second fiddle to their crosstown rivals. That’s a good thing for Ross, who hasn’t had to deal with the daily scrutiny La Russa faces .

Ross’ job the remaining three months will be to develop young players, get closer to .500 by the end of September and give fans a reason to believe the organization is heading in the right direction. He has been given a virtual pass this season because no one expected the Cubs to do much. But since June 14, 2021, the Cubs have a .374 winning percentage (67-112), which is unacceptable by anyone’s standards.

In fact, that’s even worse than Dale Sveum’s .392 winning percentage (127-197) in the first two seasons of the original rebuild in 2012–13, when the Cubs were trying to lose to get better draft position. Sveum never really had a chance and was fired in 2013 after allegedly being too tough on the young talent, particularly shortstop Starlin Castro.

When the Cubs began to win under Joe Maddon in 2015, fans thought they never would have to go through a stretch of losing like 2012-13 again. How wrong they were.

Ross has no worries about getting the Sveum treatment from Cubs management. He’s Hoyer’s friend and just signed an extension in spring training. Ross’s job is safer than perhaps any manager besides La Russa.

But that doesn’t mean he has been absolved by Cubs fans for the team’s plight. Ditto for pitching coach Tommy Hottovy, whose starters ended the first half Tuesday with a 4.95 ERA and 17-32 record. The starters’ 5.85 ERA in June was the second worst in baseball, ahead of only the Detroit Tigers’ 6.04. Injuries to Marcus Stroman, Wade Miley and Drew Smyly can be blamed.

But Stroman wasn’t consistent when he was healthy, and Miley, picked up on waivers from the Cincinnati Reds, hasn’t been healthy enough to know whether he would’ve made a difference.

The matchup against the Dodgers in Los Angeles will be another stark reminder of what kind of team the Cubs should have been — always contending and often dominating. It’s a big-market team that acts like one. The Cubs can’t even compete in one of the weakest divisions in baseball.

But at least it’s half over, so maybe the worst really is behind them.

Can the Cubs have a second half that creates a sense of optimism for 2023, or will it be one step forward and three steps back the rest of the way?

Weird question, I know.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge joins Barry Bonds with feat no Yankee has ever done before

The New York Yankees absolutely demolished the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, 16-0. In the win, the Yankees hit six home runs from six different players. One of those players was MVP front runner Aaron Judge. Judge took Pirates reliever Manny Banuelos deep for a grand slam in the eighth inning. It was Judge’s 30th home run of the season, leading the major leagues.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Why Freddie Freeman’s mistake is a tough pill to swallow

It’s been over a week since Freddie Freeman made his return to Atlanta, and we’re still discussing it. Freeman’s mistake is a lesson for free agents everywhere. Freeman was visibly shaken both on the field and in the clubhouse, so much so that Dodgers teammate Clayton Kershaw openly questioned whether or not he wanted to switch clubhouses.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Jacob deGrom rumors: 5 free agent destinations to make the Mets pay

Jacob deGrom is no lock to return to the New York Mets next season if he chooses to opt out of his contract this offseason. New York Mets fans have one thing on their mind: that’s staying in first place and winning their first World Series since 1986. Some recent Jacob deGrom rumors about his future with the team has caused some mild distraction.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
thecomeback.com

Mike Trout addresses trade speculation

Mike Trout has been one of the best players in Major League Baseball since his first full season at age 20. Unfortunately for Trout, his team has not been very successful during his career as the Los Angeles Angels have made playoffs just once in Trout’s 12 seasons. Now,...
ANAHEIM, CA
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Tommy Hottovy
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Drew Smyly
Person
Starlin Castro
Person
Wade Miley
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez names 4 teams who could steal Aaron Judge in free agency

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better player in Major League Baseball right now than Yankees‘ Aaron Judge, who’s having an MVP caliber season. At 30 years old, Judge is batting .287 with a 36.6% on base rate, 30 homers and 64 RBIs. He currently leads the league in long balls, generating a 59.5% hard-hit rate and 25.2% barrel rate. His HR/FB ratio sits at an impressive 32.6%. That means that 32.6% of his fly balls are turning into homers, which is an astronomical value.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#The Chicago Cubs#American Family Field
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Designate Former Cleveland Reliever for Assignment

It has been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride for one of Los Angeles' latest acquisitions. Last week, the Dodgers claimed RHP Ian Gibaut and had his original flight changed to Los Angeles to meet up with the team as they headed to San Diego. Gibaut was activated and with the team in the dugout for Friday night’s game against the Padres.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

The Braves farm system is about to take a big hit

Well, yes and no. Prospects graduate from prospect status after 130 plate appearances, and wouldn’t you know, Michael Harris II is at 130 plate appearances. He will graduate from prospect status tonight. Once Harris graduates (with Spencer Strider already graduating), the Braves will be without a single Top 100 prospect in the majors, at least according to MLB Pipeline.
MLB
NBC Sports

Chicago considers a dome on Soldier Field

As the Bears push toward the possibility of moving to a new stadium in Arlington Heights, Chicago pushes toward the possibility of making their current home more attractive. Via Sports Business Journal, a Chicago mayoral committee will recommend that the city consider the feasibility of putting a dome over Soldier Field.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Third Chicago Bears player arrested this offseason

Chicago Bears wide receiver David Moore was arrested on drug and weapons charges on July 4 in Gainesville, Florida. He’s the third new Bears addition to be arrested this offseason. Chicago’s new front office has had some bad luck this offseason as it pertains to adding new talent.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy