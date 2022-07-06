Deputies arrest Gloucester Co. man accused of killing wife

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. - The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say killed his wife Wednesday night.

According to the GCSO, the homicide happened in the 9300 block of Burke View Drive around 6:09 p.m. A caller told dispatchers that a man at the home called him and said he had shot and killed his wife.

When deputies arrived on scene, they met with Tony Howard Norton, who lives at the home. Norton's wife, Marsha June Norton, 69, was found dead inside the house.

Tony Norton was detained at the scene.

After further investigation, deputies took Tony Norton into custody and charged him with Second-Degree Murder and Use or Display of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

Authorities say more charges could be forthcoming pending a follow-up investigation.

Tony Norton was taken to the Gloucester County Jail, where he's currently being held without bond.

The sheriff's office says this is believed to be an isolated incident and says there is no danger to the public at this time.

June Norton's family has been notified of her death.

