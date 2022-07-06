Caldwell Zoo brings "Watermelon Wednesdays" to help keep animals cool

Bogie is the sweetest boy you will ever meet. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Bogie is a white shepherd weighing in at about 80 pounds and is totally vetted. Bogie would thrive in any home environment – he is very laid back. Bogie will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Bogie call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. You must have an approved adoption application before a meet and greet with Bogie can be scheduled. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm – closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner – spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO