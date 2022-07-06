ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Caldwell Zoo brings "Watermelon Wednesdays" to help keep animals cool

CBS19
CBS19
 2 days ago
TYLER, Texas — We aren’t the only ones trying to keep cool in the triple digit heat. Animals at the Caldwell Zoo are now getting special treats on Wednesdays to bring them some relief and additional benefits. "Watermelon Wednesdays" will be held every week for the next...

