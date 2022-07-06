ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Loon Lake opens for weekend day use beginning this weekend

By News Staff
nbc16.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH BEND, Ore. - The Bureau of Land Management has announced the opening of weekend day use at Loon Lake Recreation Site. The day use area will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting on July 8, 2022. "There is no potable...

nbc16.com

nbc16.com

Predatory bass microchipped ahead of Coquille River bass derby

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Predatory small mouth bass in the Coquille River got tagged with microchips Friday ahead of the Port of Coquille River's $10,000 bass derby next weekend. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife assistant fisher biologists were on hand today to insert the identifying chips into the bass.
COQUILLE, OR
oregoncoastmagazine.com

Ride the Rails on the South Coast

Oregon Coast Railriders has moved to Coquille, where they offer chances to get outdoors and pedal along rail corridors that are rarely experienced by the general public. The City of Coquille has partnered with the Oregon Coast Railriders, who previously ran trips on the North coast, but now operate out of Sturdivant City Park in Coquille (about 20 minutes east of Coos Bay).
COOS BAY, OR
nbc16.com

Fire in Green district of Roseburg contained to garage

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Around 11 a.m. Friday, Douglas County Fire District No.2 and Winston-Dillard Fire District responded to a reported garage fire on Carnes Road in the Green district of Roseburg. A neighbor reported the fire along with several other people in the area. "The first arriving fire engine...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COUNTY ANNOUNCES ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURE

County Commissioners and the Douglas County Public Works Department have announced the start of construction for the Windy Creek Bridge Replacement Project. A release said it is located along the north end of Reuben Road about a quarter of a mile northeast of Glendale. The project is slated to begin on Monday and continue through the end of the year.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Rural Oregon cities receiving grant money to support communities

OREGON -- Over $6.5 million in grant money is going to five rural community projects across Oregon to help community development. The Community Development Block Grant program is intended to support the development of livable communities by expanding economic opportunities and providing housing for low-income people. Business Oregon says this round of funding includes a little over $6.5 million that will support five cities and counties. Business Oregon is a government agency that administers the allocation of the state of Oregon’s CDBG funds for non-metropolitan cities and counties.
OREGON STATE
wanderwisdom.com

Wildlife Safari Park in Winston, Oregon

I have been an animal lover since I was about five years old. From 1972, the first year the Wildlife Safari opened, I have been a huge fan. Frank Hart was a man who dreamt of creating a facility in the Pacific Northwest to house rare and endangered species from all around the world. Hart's idea came to fruition in 1972, when he opened the Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon. Now, almost 50 years later, the 600 acre park is a non-profit, internationally known space, dedicated to the education of visitors and the conservation of species. It has enough room to allow animals the freedom of movement in a natural habitat.
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon & Coos Co., July 8

OHA report, July 7, 2022 – Cases: 1,638 new, 821,305 total; Deaths: 3 new, 7,839 total; Hospitalized: 423, 21 more than last week (6/29). CHE report, July 7, 2022 – New cases: 40; Active cases: 334; Hospitalizations: 6; New deaths: 0, 161 total; Total cases: 12,048.
COOS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Accident Hwy. 38, Douglas Co., July 7

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to multi-vehicle, serious injury, blocking crash on Highway 38 near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed a tan Toyota Corolla, operated by Cedric Lossing (24) of Myrtle Point, was traveling east overtaking a motorhome in the passing lanes when it crossed the centerline and crashed head on into a westbound Jeep Cherokee, operated by Cathy Fore (60) of North Bend. A red Peterbilt dump truck, operated by David Buoy (60) of Clatskanie, was traveling westbound following the Jeep Cherokee and attempted to avoid the collision by steering into the eastbound lane where it crashed through an eastbound bumper-pulled Winnebago travel trailer pulled by a Grey Ford F150, operated by Timothy Prulheire (70) of Grants Pass. The grey Ford F150 traveled into the westbound lane where it collided with a blue Kenworth dump truck, operated by Dillan Bloomer (27) of Clark Fork, Idaho, pulling a flatbed utility trailer hauling a grader. Cedric Lossing was transported to RiverBend Hospital in Eugene. Cathy Fore and a passenger in the Jeep, Patrick Culbertson (70) of Myrtle Point, were transported to RiverBend Hospital in Eugene. Patrick Culbertson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at RiverBend. David Buoy and Dillon Bloomer were uninjured. Timothy Prulheire and his passenger, Joan Prulhiere (81) of Grants Pass, reported minor injury but declined medical treatment at the scene. Hwy 38 traffic remained open while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit members investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Scottsburg Fire Department, Reach Air Ambulance, North Douglas Fire and Ambulance, Kellogg Fire Department, Elkton Fire Department and ODOT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

kqennewsradio.com

PAIR JAILED FOR WARRANTS, LOCATED AT DUCK POND

Two transients were jailed for warrants after being located at the Duck Pond, in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg, on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:30 a.m. the 53-year old man and the 27-year old woman were contacted while they were sleeping in a vehicle on the south side of the facility’s nature trail. The report said in order to get to this location, they had to drive down the gravel road, then travel about 150 yards south on a small wood chip covered walking trail. Both were found to have the warrants so were detained without issue.
ROSEBURG, OR
opb.org

Small Southern Oregon town to be home of state’s largest Tesla supercharger station

Tesla plans to build an enormous electric vehicle supercharger station off of Interstate 5 in Sutherlin, Oregon. With a population of just over 8,000, Sutherlin might not seem like the obvious choice for the largest supercharger station outside of California. “Other than this being the greatest small town in the...
oregontoday.net

Missing Person, Coos Co., July 8

CCSO release – Date / Time: 07-07-22; Case Number(s): S2217661; Classification: Request for public assistance to locate a missing individual; Location: Last known location: Weyerhauser Lands; Victim: 84 year old George L Lagrou; Narrative: The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 84 year old George L Lagrou, who was last know to be at Mile Post 7 of Weyerhauser Lane in Alleghany at about 11:23 AM today, 7 July. So far, Deputies have been unable to find Mr. Lagrou. Mr Lagrou is known to get rides into town and frequent restaurants, bars and grocery stores. If you see Mr. Lagrou, please call the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-7830 so we can reunite him with his family.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MYRTLE POINT MAN DECEASED, FOUR INJURED IN SERIOUS WRECK

A Myrtle Point man is deceased, and four people were injured, following a serious chain reaction wreck on Tuesday. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:30 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash, which was blocking Highway 38 near milepost 25, about three miles east of Scottsburg.
MYRTLE POINT, OR
nbc16.com

Curry County continuing investigation into July 4 deadly crash

HARBOR, Ore. — The Curry County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney Joshua Spansail continue their investigation into the cause of a deadly crash at Beach Front RV Park in Harbor. "The driver of the van was released the next day from the hospital. We're still following up with our...
CURRY COUNTY, OR
KDRV

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: White City woman died in Brookings Harbor auto-pedestrian crash

BROOKINGS, Ore. -- NewsWatch 12 has confirmation tonight that an afternoon incident at Brookings Harbor claimed the life of a White City woman. The Curry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident at the port at Brookings Harbor, reportedly involving three people being hit by a vehicle. A Curry County official says the crash killed one person, sent another to the hospital, and brought Oregon State Police into the investigation.
BROOKINGS, OR

