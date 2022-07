A Christian County grand jury will soon hear the felony assault case against an Elkton man accused of attacking the boyfriend of his ex-wife with a metal pipe. Christian County Sheriff’s Detective Luis Palmer testified at a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning that 47-year old Stacy Botts of Elkton became angry when his ex-wife told him of a confrontation with the victim. Botts and an accomplice then allegedly went to the victim’s Fairview home and carried out the attack.

ELKTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO