Dorothy Lind, 89

Delbert Lee “Del” Kestner, 67, passed away on July 1, 2022, from lung cancer. He fought hard, with his wife by his side and the Lord in his heart. Del is survived by his wife, Patricia; his mother, Viola; his son, Terry and his wife Brandy; his son, John; his grandchildren Julia, Shawn, Rebecca, and Marshall Lee; his sister, Margret and her husband Larry; his brother, Sam, and his wife Debbie; nieces and nephews: Justin, Aaron, Alicia, Jennifer, and Connor. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter; his brother Scotty; and his sister, Angie.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO