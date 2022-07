BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — A 20-year-old motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries Thursday evening following a collision with an Amazon delivery truck. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash took place in the area of SR-38 and 1500 North just before 5 p.m. The UHP says the motorcyclist was traveling north when the incident occurred.

