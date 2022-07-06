Patricia Ann White, 76

Carlton Benton, Jr. (also affectionately known as “Big ‘Un” and CB) passed away on July 5, 2022. As a Navy brat, Carlton was born on June 14, 1947, in Jacksonville, FL. He had many fond memories of growing up in Fallon, NV, and Puerto Rico. In 1961, after his father’s retirement from the U.S. Navy, his family settled in Lakeland, FL. He loved his days at Kathleen High School and remained in contact with many of his fellow Red Devils.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO