Everton prepared to offer Anthony Gordon a bumper new deal to fend off interest from Newcastle and Tottenham... who are yet to make any official bid for the 21-year-old winger

Everton will offer Antony Gordon a significantly improved new contract to ward off persistent interest in the England Under 21 international.

Newcastle have made their ambitions clear about signing Gordon, who played a lead role towards the end of last season in helping his boyhood club beat the threat of relegation.

Interest from Eddie Howe comes on the back of Tottenham boss Antonio Conte wanting to bring Gordon - whose value has been estimated to be worth more than £25million - to London to join former Everton forward Richarlison.

Anthony Gordon could be offered a bumper new deal by Everton to keep him at the club

There were reports on Wednesday that Newcastle had entered into negotiations for Gordon but Everton insist that is not the case - nor would they look to begin dialogue over the sale of one of their most valued squad members.

But there is also recognition within Goodison Park that Gordon's current terms need to be enhanced to reflect his status and the progress he has made over the last 12 months; Frank Lampard is a huge admirer of the 21-year-old and will not consider losing him at this stage.

Gordon has many admirers including the north London outfit as well as Eddie Howe's side as both teams look to the talented winger as a potential transfer option.

Toffees boss Frank Lampard will be keen to hold onto his key assets in his first full season

Spurs are also monitoring the situation having already signed one of Gordon's former Toffees team-mates in Richarlison's for £60millionthis summer.

Despite financial struggles, the Toffees will also be keen to put up considerable resistance to Newcastle to keep hold of one of their prized assets.

Gordon enjoyed a breakthrough season for Everton last term, making 40 appearances in total, including 34 in the Premier League, scoring four times and setting up three further goals.

Gordon played a pivotal role in helping keep Everton in the Premier League last season

Having already sold key forward Richarlison, Everton will need to keep hold of as many of their stars as possible to avoid being dragged into another Premier League relegation fight.

A reported £500million takeover led by former Manchester United and Chelsea CEO Peter Kenyon could help bail out the Toffees but it is not certain to come to fruition.

However, this has not stopped Frank Lampard from searching for potential recruitments this summer.

But the Toffees have already lost one key player this summer in forward Richarlison (left)

Lampard has already bolstered his defence with the shrewd signing of James Tarkowski on a free transfer after his Burnley contract expired and now he is looking to try and bring in another free agent in Jesse Lingard following his Manchester United release to bolster his midfield.

Lingard had looked like heading back to West Ham where he impressed on loan during the first half of 2021, but the two parties are far from agreeing personal terms.

A move for Lingard from Everton though appears to depend on the future of Gordon.