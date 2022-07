Netflix subscribers are in for a treat, as a fan-favorite Spider-Man animated series is now available on the streaming service. The Spectacular Spider-Man made its debut in 2008 on The CW and ran for two seasons. While there were future seasons planned, The Spectacular Spider-Man came to an abrupt halt when Disney purchased Marvel. The belief is that since the animated series was a production of Sony Pictures Television, Disney wanted its own Spider-Man show under its umbrella. This led to the creation of Ultimate Spider-Man on Disney XD. For those Spidey fans out there who may have missed The Spectacular Spider-Man, now's your time to catch up on it while it's streaming on Netflix.

