Our dear mother Juanita (Peggy) Beatrice Holmes sadly passed away on July 16, 2021 in Sacramento, California just weeks before her 96th birthday. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. She also had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community in Greenville, California. Peggy was predeceased by Robert Holmes, her loving husband, and is survived by son Ken Holmes and daughters Barbara Holmes, Robin Holmes-Tamori, Teresa Zaste, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

GREENVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO