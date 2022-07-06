ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Paramount & eOne’s ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Heading Down To San Diego Comic-Con

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

The big screen adaptation of the classic role-playing game will be holding a panel in Hall H on Thursday, July 21 at 12 noon; the first in the mega auditorium as the fanboy confab returns in-person after a two year pandemic absence.

In addition the medieval world will be brought to life in a Tavern experience, specifically Quincy’s Tavern, where guests can sip on non-alcoholic Dragon’s brew. Inside, visitors will also get a 20-minute, immersive experience, exclusive takeaways while interacting with their favorite Dungeons & Dragons creatures and characters, plus a few surprise moments. Hopefully no one gets burnt by that dragon fire. Watch out!

Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley co-directed the movie which stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant.

This is the second big promo blast for Dungeons & Dragons after its teaser reveal at CinemaCon back in April.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves opens on March 3, 2023

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

‘Accused’: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce & Karen LeBlanc Join Fox Crime Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view...
NFL
Deadline

Larry Storch Dies: ‘F Troop’ Actor Was 99

Larry Storch, the stand-up comic turned ubiquitous television actor who made an indelible impression as the bumbling Corporal Randolph Agarn on the 1960s sitcom F Troop, has died. He was 99. His death was announced on his Facebook page. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
City
Quincy, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Popculture

Peacock Cancels Epic Series

Peacock has canceled its planned TV adaptation of The Green Bone Saga – a trilogy of fantasy novels recently completed by author Fonda J. Lee. Lee revealed the sad news to fans herself on Twitter this week. However, she did leave room for hope that the show will be picked up elsewhere.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed

Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
MOVIES
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophia Lillis
Person
Chris Pine
Person
John Francis Daley
Person
Michelle Rodriguez
Person
Daisy Head
Person
Hugh Grant
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Sports New Hairdo As He Arrives In Paris To Shoot New Movie Following Amber Heard Trial — Photos

Out and about! Johnny Depp was spotted in late June — almost one month after his trial against Amber Heard wrapped. The actor, 59, sported a new hairdo and looked to be in a good mood as he got off the plane. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a newsboy cap, in addition to a jacket and matching pants. Depp also had his hair in braids. BUSTED! GOFUNDME DELETES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE $1M TO AMBER HEARD FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL LOSSOn Monday, June 27, it was rumored that Depp was maybe going...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dungeons Dragons#Paramount Pictures#Academy Awards#San Diego Comic Con#Dragon#Paramount Eone#Hall H#Quincy S Tavern#Cinemacon
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Lands Major New Role in Apple TV Series

One former star of the wildly popular Netflix series Ozark is headed to another streaming platform, taking a role in the upcoming Apple TV + series, The Big Cigar. Joining the all-star lineup already set to star in the series is Marc Menchaca. TV fans know Menchaca well as Russ Langmore, the uncle of Julia Garner’s Ozark character, Ruth Langmore.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
Deadline

Royal Couple Raises Eyebrows With Recruitment Of Top Tabloid Exec For Comms Secretary Role

Click here to read the full article. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have surprised some with their choice of new communications secretary, recruiting deputy editor of the Daily Mail Tobyn Andreae. The Times of London reports that Andreae will start his new role in the coming months, and the royal couple hope he will be a strong driver of their public relations in the run-up to the Prince of Wales ascending the throne. The choice of Andreae has raised some eyebrows as his employer of 20 years, Associated Newspapers, has previously been on the opposing side...
NFL
Deadline

‘Eternals’ & ‘The Roundup’ Star Don Lee On Making Korean Stories For A Global Audience, With His Special Brand Of Action – Q&A

EXCLUSIVE: Korean-American actor Don Lee (aka Ma Dong-seok) is playing the long game — and it’s paying off. Acting since 2005, the 51-year-old star broke out with 2016 zombie smash Train to Busan and has seen his career speed along ever since with leading roles in such local hits at The Outlaws, The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos and this year’s The Roundup, which is the No. 1 homegrown film of the pandemic as it nears $100M.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

100K+
Followers
32K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy