ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Conway paramedics answering increased calls for heat exhaustion

By Jessica Ranck
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12gyzk_0gX0y4cs00

CONWAY, Ark – Paramedics in Faulkner County say they’re staying busy, attending to more heat-related calls as temperatures climb in Arkansas.

“It’s just one after the other,” said Faulkner County Operations Manager for Pafford Medical Services Jarrod Ritchie.

Ritchie says work picked up a few weeks ago when temperatures started to rise in Central Arkansas. He says it’s likely to stay that way for weeks to follow.

“We average probably 60 calls a day,” said Ritchie.

Ritchie says a good bulk of those calls, are calling about heat exhaustion.

“People come home, they try to mow their grass they try to work on whatever and it’s too hot for them to be outside,” said Ritchie.

Ritchie says his team and crews at the Conway Fire Department are caring for people of all ages, and some of the activities are minimal.

“We’ve ran calls already for people with heat exhaustion in the elderly that are just standing around watching somebody else work,” said Captain Steven Craig at the Conway Fire Department.

Paramedics say temperatures tend to creep up quickly and without realizing, many can experience heat exhaustion.

“Look for nausea, look for vomiting,” said Ritchie. “If the person is just not acting right, bring them inside.”

Ritchie says the most important thing is to remain hydrated.

“If you’re hydrating today for today, you’re behind the curve,” said Ritchie. “I need to hydrate today, yesterday.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle 106.3

Have You Heard of the Mama Lou Bridge Haunting in Rural Arkansas?

Who doesn't love a good ghost story, you know the type, an old bridge on a long, lonely stretch of rural highway somewhere... could be anywhere, because these stories are everywhere. There always seems to be a sad tale to go with it and usually a lady in white, or a hitchhiker that just disappears when you let them out, or lights you can't explain. Well, Arkansas has its fair share of those stories too, let's start with Mama Lou.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Faulkner County, AR
Health
Conway, AR
Health
County
Faulkner County, AR
Local
Arkansas Health
FOX 16 News

LRPD concerned after spike in vehicular deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police say they have seen more people dying in car accidents over the last couple of months. According to Little Rock police, the city has racked up six of twelve deaths in just the past two months. Sergeant Eric Barnes says south University...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Craig
FOX 16 News

LRPD: 1 injured in shooting near intersection of 21st and Brown Street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a shooting at 21st and Brown Street that left one person injured. According to investigators, the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Friday night. Police say the victim in that shooting was taken to a nearby hospital where they were...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock police searching for runaway 16-year-old

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are searching for 16-year-old Isaiah Young, who was said to have ran away from his home on June 27. Young is described as roughly 5'4" and weighing around 180 pounds. He was reportedly last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and no shoes.
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels in Little Rock, Arkansas

Perched right on the banks of the Arkansas River, Little Rock is a dynamic city brimming with unique museums, award-winning restaurants, and fantastic outdoor attractions. No matter what you’re into, you’ll find plenty to keep you entertained in Arkansas’ capital city!. You can spend your days perusing...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Pafford Medical Services
onespiritblog.com

Nominate a Nurse for the Great 100 Nurses of Arkansas

Submit your nomination today for the 2022 Great 100 Nurses in Arkansas. Click here to submit your nomination. Nurses are selected based on their concern for humanity, their contributions to the profession of nursing and their mentoring of others. Nominations will be accepted through Thursday, July 21. Those selected for...
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

Arkansas burn bans spreading like wildfire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The scorching temperatures coupled with wind and little rain have prompted almost every county in north-central Arkansas to issue burn bans. Zero counties had burn bans in place on July 4, but only two days later on the sixth, there were 25. Additionally, over half of the state is under moderate wildfire danger.
Kait 8

Teen drowning victim recovered at Greers Ferry Lake

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) -Second drowning in only two days at Greers Ferry Dam Site. Monday, July 4, a 17-year-old male was swimming near the bluffs at Trouble Island when he went under the water. According to the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses said he never resurfaced. Sherif Chris...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
onespiritblog.com

Dr. Patrick Kennedy Recognized as Hot Springs Service Hero

Dr. Patrick Kennedy, an emergency medicine physician in Hot Springs, was recognized as a Service Hero for displaying the value of EXCELLENCE. The nomination praised Dr. Kennedy for consistently helping his patients and their families as well as his coworkers. One evening a coworker in the Emergency Department was eating...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
fox16.com

Heat dome returns to Arkansas: How long will it stick around?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a brief break from the extreme heat, Arkansas is back under the heat dome. A heat dome is essentially like a convective oven over an area. In scientific terms, a heat dome is when a strong area of high pressure combines with the influence of La Niña. This creates an area of extreme heat trapped under the area of high pressure, making it a dome of heat.
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy