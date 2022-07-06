ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Juvenile Charged for the Murder of a 17-Year-Old in Duluth

By Maria Vollom
FOX 21 Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn. – A person was charged for the murder of a 17-year-old Duluth male after a shooting this weekend. The suspect was charged as a juvenile for murder in the second...

www.fox21online.com

Comments / 2

Related
boreal.org

Woman connected to murder, dismemberment of St. Paul man found on North Shore pleads guilty

A Duluth woman has pleaded guilty to her role in the killing and dismemberment of a St. Paul man whose body was found in Lake Superior. Tommi Hintz, 32, pleaded guilty last Tuesday to a charge of accomplice after the fact to felony murder. As part of the plea deal, the petition says a charge of interference with a dead body or scene of death – concealing a body, aiding and abetting was dismissed.
DULUTH, MN
kfgo.com

Cloquet-area man arrested for July 4th stabbing

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A Cloquet-area man is facing a second-degree assault charge in connection with a stabbing on the Fourth of July near Zimmerman. Sherburne County sheriff’s deputies say 29-nine-year-old Tyler Bober is accused of stabbing a 35-year-old Princeton man in the stomach following an argument early Monday. The victim remains hospitalized and is expected to survive.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man charged with assault following stabbing on 4th of July

SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a man is facing assault charges for allegedly stabbing a man on the Fourth of July. The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office said that 29-year-old Tyler Bober, of Cloquet, stabbed a man in the stomach early Monday at a home north of Zimmerman, near Elk Lake.  The victim, a 35-year-old Princeton man, was hospitalized and is expected to survive. Investigators say the stabbing happened during an argument that turned into a fight. Bober fled the scene to a home in St. Cloud, where he was arrested. Bober is facing a second-degree assault charge, the sheriff's office says. Zimmerman is located roughly 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis. 
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Duluth
KNOX News Radio

Duluth Police find loaded guns on 2 teens

Duluth (MN) Police arrested two 17-year-old males on Wednesday, each in possession of a loaded firearm. Police were sent to a disturbance call shortly before 2:00 PM. During a pat-down, officers found a stolen handgun out of Superior (WI) on one juvenile. The other juvenile was also found with a handgun.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth Police: Two more teenagers arrested for having guns

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Even more teenagers are behind bars, accused of having handguns in Duluth. The arrests were made Wednesday afternoon in the Duluth Heights neighborhood. According to Duluth Police, officers tracked down two 17-year-old boys at Bayliss Street and Wildwood Drive, after reports of a disturbance. Police say...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Family Of Victim Reacts To The DECC Assault

DULUTH, Minn.– “She’s doing better, I think it’s more the mental trauma of it. The PTSD so to speak, of it, because that was a very violent attack,” Son of the victim, Jerry, said. Jerry spoke with us on Wednesday, days after his 65-year-old mom...
DULUTH, MN
WJON

Sheriff: Man Hospitalized After Stabbing, One Arrested

ZIMMERMAN -- A Cloquet-area man has been charged with second-degree assault, accused of stabbing a man during a fight early Monday at a home north of Zimmerman. The Sherburne County Sheriff says the victim is a 35-year-old Princeton man. He is hospitalized and expected to survive a stab wound to his stomach.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
KNOX News Radio

Duluth police arrest teen in another teen’s shooting death

Police in Duluth (MN) have arrested a suspect in the Saturday shooting death of a 17-year-old male. The suspect is also a 17-year-old male. The shooting took place Saturday night around 9:30. Police say the victim was taken to a hospital where he died. Police say the suspect was arrested...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Duluth City Leaders Respond To Safe Team Member Assault

Officials with the City of Duluth are offering their public responses to the assault of a Duluth Clean and Safe Team member in the DECC parking ramp on the Fourth of July. In an emailed letter from the Greater Downtown Council, Kristi Stokes shared this response:. "Dear Members,. It is...
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Teen Arrested In Fatal Duluth Shooting

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police arrested 17 year old male early Sunday morning in connection with the shooting death of another teen on Saturday night. The shooting occurred in the area of 16th Avenue East and 1st Street. The 17 year old victim was taken to a hospital...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Woman Attacked In DECC Ramp On Fourth Of July

DULUTH, Minn. — A 65-year-old woman is recovering after she was attacked in the DECC ramp on Monday, according to Duluth police. The DPD says officers were called out to the scene just after 6:30 p.m. where they found the victim, who said she was assaulted. An officer later...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Officials Respond To DECC Assault

DULUTH, Minn.– The attack of the 65-year-old Clean and Safe Team employee on the Fourth of July came as a shock to the community. Now, we are hearing the reactions from DECC officials. Who were surprised by the news of the violent encounter that happened on their property. “We...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Men who died in motorcycle crash worked for city of Duluth

The city of Duluth lost two of its own during a crash last week in Rice Lake. According to a statement, Jacob Laurion was a Utility Operator, and had worked for the city since 2012. Steven Koslucher was a Safety Coordinator who had worked for the city since 2017. The...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Laws for Vehicle Tinting in Minnesota

While tinting your vehicle may create a sharper look and also preserve the interior, you will want to follow your state's laws before you shell out the money for it. A basic four-door vehicle will cost between 300 and 500 dollars to tint at Elite Tinting and Graphics in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy