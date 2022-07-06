ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Parish, LA

Lincoln Parish Schools ranked #2 in the state

By Charles Burkett
KNOE TV8
 2 days ago

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish School District has been ranked #2 on the list of best school districts by the site Niche.com. The rankings are based on multiple factors including surveys, teacher work environment, test scores and more. Superintendent Ricky Durrett said he tries to make sure the...

www.knoe.com

Comments / 1

KTBS

Kindergarten now mandatory in Louisiana

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Parents of school-age children should be aware of some important changes heading into the next school year. Student reading level requirements and mandatory kindergarten will be in place for the 2022-23 year starting in August. Both are addressed in the Bossier Parish schools pupil progression plan...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

ULM's Educators Rising program recruits new teachers

The Lincoln Parish School District has been ranked #2 on the list of best school districts by the site Niche.com.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

ULM working to expand educator’s pool

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Amy Weems, director of the Educators Rising program at ULM, has been recognized with the Champion's Award at this year's annual meeting. Weems said she was honored to win the award, but knows there is a long road ahead.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Town of Waterproof holds food distribution, bringing healthy options to community

The Lincoln Parish School District has been ranked #2 on the list of best school districts by the site Niche.com.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

University of Louisiana Monroe’s School of Pharmacy now legally able to study marijuana and hemp

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Wednesday, July 6, 2022, The Ouachita Citizen or Hanna Pub reported the University of Louisiana Monroe’s (ULM) School of Pharmacy became one of three schools in Louisiana that are now legally authorized to perform research on marijuana and hemp. Louisiana State University Agricultural Center and Southern University Agricultural Center are the two other schools able to study the plants.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Aaron's Aces: Dakota Gasca

Town of Waterproof holds food distribution, bringing healthy options to community.
WATERPROOF, LA
KNOE TV8

Parkview Apartments set to receive $42 million in renovations

The Lincoln Parish School District has been ranked #2 on the list of best school districts by the site Niche.com.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Poloron sent Ruston handiwork across the nation

Lincoln Parish has never been considered a manufacturing center. Our economy centers on governmental operations and medical services—the school system, two universities, hospitals, and clinics. With retail and the hospitality and service industries, we seem embrace every economic sector except manufacturing. In the parish’s early days, a few factories...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Grambling Council gets news on fire rating, water/sewer funding

Thursday night’s monthly Grambling City Council had somewhat of a “Tale of Two Cities” feel to it. But instead of it being “the best of times, the worst of times,” it was much more of a “taking some needed good news mixed with a little bad news” type of situation.
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

Homicide investigation underway, man treated after Louisville bridge incident

UPDATE: 12:30 a.m. - A man threatening to jump off the Lea Joyner (Louisville) bridge Friday morning has been taken into custody after hours of negotiation. According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office, the man is a person of interest in a homicide investigation happening in the 300 block of Woodale Drive just north of Monroe.
MONROE, LA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Caldwell; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Sabine; Union; Webster; Winn HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Santoria Black named general manager for Red Peach Radio

Longtime Grambling State radio voice, administrator and professor Santoria Black has been named the new general manager for Red Peach Radio in Ruston. Red Peach Radio operates radio stations Z107.5, SportsTalk 97.7, The Peach 99.3, and Hitz 96.3. Black takes over the reins from long-time manager Gary McKenney who is...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Suspect, victim named in homicide connected to Louisville bridge incident

UPDATE: 4:15 p.m. - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office has released the identities of the suspect and victim in a homicide case connected to the incident on the Lea Joyner (Louisville) bridge Friday. The following information was released:. "This morning (7-08-22) at approximately 4:41 am the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Old Monroe pool destroyed to make way for new fixture

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Anyone traveling through Forsythe Park earlier Thursday might have heard the sounds of destruction nearby. Work has begun to clear away the old Swayze Natatorium in the park. The pool has been closed since the late 1990s when cracks were found on its floor. Monroe Mayor...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Use auto pay to simplify your money management

Officers with the West Monroe and Monroe Police departments, as well as the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office, have closed the Lea Joyner Bridge due to "a person on top of the bridge".
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

40th annual Juneteenth pageant winners announced

After a two year in-person absence, the 40th Juneteenth Pageant was held in June in the T.H. Harris Auditorium on Grambling State University campus. Three young ladies were crowned: Little Miss Juneteenth, Briley Kent; Miss Junior Juneteenth, Gabrielle Simmons; and Miss Juneteenth, Kesynce Brewster-Daniel. Royce G. Dillard serenaded the 2019...
GRAMBLING, LA

