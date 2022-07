MOUNT PLEASANT – Willkomm’s Washington Avenue Mobil, 6840 Washington Ave., here has closed and will be replaced by a Rocket Wash automated car wash. Willkomm Companies confirmed the June 30 closing on its Facebook page and website. They reported that the convenience store/restaurant and car wash buildings currently on the Washington Avenue site will be torn down. The new Rocket Wash is expected to open later this year.

RACINE COUNTY, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO