New Entrance at Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: Today looks pretty nice with mostly sunny skies all across the Northland. The lake breeze does return, but it will not be like earlier this week when may by the lake were stuck in the 50s with fog; this time, we will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the 60s. On top of the hill, temperatures climb into the lower 70s, with further inland portions of the area making it well into the 70s. Mostly clear skies stick around tonight and set us up for a cooler night with many by the lake falling back into the mid and upper 40s away, they’ll dip into the lower 50s.

DULUTH, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO