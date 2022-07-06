ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

New Entrance at Bayfront Festival Park

By Maria Vollom
FOX 21 Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn. — With the popularity of concerts at Bayfront, DECC officials are looking to decrease entry time. There is a new entrance at Bayfront Festival Park. The gate will help limit crowding for those who are entering the park. The...

www.fox21online.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 21 Online

“Eighth Fest” Finishes July 4th Festivities

DULUTH, Minn.– Fourth Fest was canceled on the fourth due to bad weather, but that didn’t stop the fireworks from coming to Bayfront Friday night. Gates opened at 4 p.m. today for “Eighth Fest.” Brining in a variety of food vendors, music, and of course fireworks. People from all over the community came out to spend time with their friends and family to cap off the Independence Day festivities, along with the sunny weather, and the views of Lake Superior.
DULUTH, MN
B105

City Of Duluth Sets New Date For 2022 Fourth Fest

Let's try this again! Poor weather forced the the City of Duluth to cancel the annual Fourth of July celebration this year but thankfully, the show will go on. There is now a brand new date for Fourth Fest. The holiday weekend had great weather for the most part until...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Food Truck Friday Returns to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A summer tradition is back outside the Duluth Public Library. Food Truck Friday returned after a one year hiatus last month. The event gives the areas vendors a safe place to gather so that people can come and enjoy the wide variety of menu items each truck offers.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Upcoming Sidewalk Days aims to celebrate Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Summer is here and it’s time to hit the streets, or the sidewalks, for some shopping. Downtown Duluth’s biggest summer shopping festival is right around the corner. Sidewalk Days are taking place July 13 through the 15. Kristi Stokes, President of the...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Duluth, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Duluth, MN
FOX 21 Online

Heritage Days Underway in Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Two Harbors is busier than usual this weekend as they hold their annual Heritage Days. The event takes place the first weekend following the Fourth of July holiday. For 2022, activities got underway Thursday, July 7, and will continue through Sunday, July 10. They include...
TWO HARBORS, MN
FOX 21 Online

Movies in the Park Kicks Off

DULUTH, Minn. – Movies in the Park is kicking of the season Friday at Leaf Erickson Park. It happens every Friday throughout the summer, showing a variety of family friendly films for people to enjoy. It’s a free event that is all about creating space and community. “This...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Garage Sale Supports Rescue Animals

DULUTH, Minn.–It’s rummage sale season and The Caddy Shack is hosting one with a cause. The owner of The Caddy Shack in West Duluth came together with PJ’s Rescue for a rummage sale fundraiser. PJ’s Rescue is a volunteer lead non profit organization that strives to rescue homeless dogs that have been abandoned, neglected, or injured. They are able to provide a temporary safe space for dogs while working to find them a forever home.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Former Kozy Bar home under talks to be renovated

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - What is known as the former Kozy Bar might be renovated by a local business owner. The Pastoret Terrace on Second Avenue and First Street in Downtown Duluth is being eyed by Rod Raymond, the owner of Fitger’s Brewhouse and several other businesses in the city.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Gate#Great Lakes Aquarium#Decc#Bayfront
WDIO-TV

Lake Superior Brewing opening soon

It's been around five years since the liquor ban in Duluth's Lakeside neighborhood was lifted, and a brewery is moving in. "For years, we've been saying, like, why isn't there something here? And there couldn't be with it being dry," Sarah Maxim said. Lake Superior Brewing has been around a...
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

What Are The Most Haunted Places In The Twin Ports? [POLL]

There are places and buildings people in the Northland won't go near because it is too scary. What are those places for you?. Everyone knows about Nopeming. When I talk about scary locations, the first question people ask is, "Have you been to Nopeming?" Yes, it's haunted. I've been to the William A. Irvin. It's listed on many haunted websites and having things happen. This is not about where I have been, this is about what you think is haunted.
cbs3duluth.com

Good to start the weekend, stormy close

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: Today looks pretty nice with mostly sunny skies all across the Northland. The lake breeze does return, but it will not be like earlier this week when may by the lake were stuck in the 50s with fog; this time, we will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the 60s. On top of the hill, temperatures climb into the lower 70s, with further inland portions of the area making it well into the 70s. Mostly clear skies stick around tonight and set us up for a cooler night with many by the lake falling back into the mid and upper 40s away, they’ll dip into the lower 50s.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Rescheduled 4th events: Cloquet, Silver Bay, Madeline Island

Due to weather, area 4th of July festivities were postponed. Here’s what’s happening tonight, July 5. Cloquet: The city will hold a “standing parade” on Ave. B by Veterans Park from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Meaning, the floats line up and the spectators walk by.
CLOQUET, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
mprnews.org

Duluth's most famous murder mystery takes the stage at the History Theatre

A musical from St. Paul’s History Theater is telling the story of one of Duluth’s most notorious murders. On June 27, 1977, at Glensheen Mansion, Elizabeth Congdon — heiress to a vast mining fortune — was killed along with her night nurse. The mystery became a media sensation and one of the city’s most infamous crimes.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Officials Respond To DECC Assault

DULUTH, Minn.– The attack of the 65-year-old Clean and Safe Team employee on the Fourth of July came as a shock to the community. Now, we are hearing the reactions from DECC officials. Who were surprised by the news of the violent encounter that happened on their property. “We...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Businesses Reacts To New THC Legislation

DULUTH, Minn.– When Minnesota passed a bill on July 1st that legalized cannabis edibles and THC-infused beverages. Some Duluth companies were excited to make use of this new law. Others, not so much. This new bill allows up to 5 milligrams of hemp-sourced THC in edibles, the main intoxicating...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Cloquet regroups Independence Day activities

With just a few hours notice, Cloquet managed to pull together "take two" of the Fourth of July. The events on Independence Day itself were canceled for weather. "I was reading through the Facebook comments after we canceled the parade yesterday, and there were a lot of disappointed people on both sides, spectators that wanted to see the parade and all the effort that people put into their floats and the candy they bought," Ivan Hohnstadt, one of the organizers, said.
CLOQUET, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth's Best Bread cooks up creative recipes

Duluth's Best Bread has been cooking up some national attention with some creative recipes. It's all part of their monthly tester box called "School's Out.' Here's what is inside. Cocoa Pebble Brownies: a rich, fudgy brownie with a milk chocolate icing and sprinkled with Cocoa Pebbles. Pizza Roll Danish: one...
DULUTH, MN
Atlas Obscura

Grave of the Last Surviving Union Soldier

Over the top of the hills of Duluth, Minnesota, the grave of Albert Woolson, the last surviving Union Soldier from the American Civil War, can be found in Park Hill Cemetery in the Woodland neighborhood. Allegedly, Woolson was born in 1847 and enlisted in the military around October 1864. He...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Laws for Vehicle Tinting in Minnesota

While tinting your vehicle may create a sharper look and also preserve the interior, you will want to follow your state's laws before you shell out the money for it. A basic four-door vehicle will cost between 300 and 500 dollars to tint at Elite Tinting and Graphics in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy