Rutland, VT

R.A.V.E. to host 41st annual car show, flea market

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 2 days ago

Saturday and Sunday, July 9-10—RUTLAND—The Rutland Area Vehicle Enthusiasts (R.A.V.E.) invites everyone to attend their 41st Annual R.A.V.E Car Show and Flea Market on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10 at the Vermont State Fairgrounds in Rutland.

There are many events planned for this year’s show, including cars for sale, an assortment of flea market vendors, retail vendors, a nice assortment of handcraft vendors, food vendors, music, door prizes provided by many local businesses, Muffler rap, piston toss, lawn sized Jenga, and of course, we always have hula hoops. An NSRA Safety Inspector will be there throughout the weekend to do a safety inspection of your vehicle.

The Vermont Highway Safety Program and the Youth Safety Council of Vermont will be on site as well with the rollover demonstrator and the turn of texting simulator.

Unfortunately, the Cruisin’ New England Magazine’s Super Wheels showdown event is no longer going to be taking place. Organizers hope that eventually the circle of champions will visit the show again!

The 50/50 raffle that will take place at the show will benefit the WSYB Christmas Fund. There will be one drawing on Sunday afternoon, with tickets being sold all weekend. If you aren’t going to be there for the drawing – fill out your name and phone number on the tickets and we will call you. Our silent auction will benefit the Rutland Free Clinic. Profits from the show will be donated to area charities.

Organizers will be giving away five additional “favorites” trophies on Saturday only! We recognize that not everyone can attend both days of a two-day show, so we wanted to give folks a chance to win on both days!

This year’s show will have the Favorite 30 awards format for the weekend. Organizers will be presenting trophies to the Favorite 30 vehicles in the show along with several specialty awards on Sunday at 3 p.m., with winners driving their vehicles past the grandstand to receive their awards.

Show hours are Saturday, July 9 (9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.) and Sunday, July 10 (9 a.m.-3 p.m.).

Spectator admission is $5 donation, under 12 is free. Show car registration begins at 7 a.m. each day and fee is $20 for a car and two adults. Pre-1948 STOCK vehicles are admitted free.

R.A.V.E. (Rutland Area Vehicle Enthusiasts) was established in 1978 and became a nonprofit organization in 1980. The first of 41 annual car shows began in July of 1980 and has grown from 200 vehicles to well over 400. R.A.V.E has donated over $189,000 to charity since the first show. The club membership consists of individuals from all over Rutland County and beyond that share a common interest in the preservation and restoration of antique and classic automobiles, street rods and other types of motor vehicles and a desire to share and promote that interest, while contributing back to the community as a result of their passion for their motor vehicles. Show profits are donated to area charities.

For more information visit ravecarclub.com .

Mountain Times

