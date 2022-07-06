ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Brazil at risk of unrest more severe than Jan 6 U.S. riots, warns elections chief

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ka7n_0gX0wlno00

BRASILIA, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazil is at risk of facing a more serious incident than the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, said the head of the country's Electoral Court, Edson Fachin, on Wednesday ahead of the presidential election in October.

His remarks follow the latest polls that show Brazil's far-right President, Jair Bolsonaro, trailing behind former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of the elections. read more

Bolsonaro has cast doubts on the voting system, without evidence, going as far as threatening to reject an unfavorable outcome in the elections. read more

"We may experience an episode even more severe than the January 6 (attack) on the Capitol," Fachin said in a presentation at the Wilson Center in Washington.

Fachin also warned he will not accept any interference in the electoral process. The involvement of Brazil's armed forces in the presidential race has to be cooperative and must never be interfering, he said.

Earlier this year, the electoral court created a transparency commission with representatives of several public institutions, including the military, to ensure greater security for the voting process.

Military leaders have broadly said the armed forces will respect any election result. Still, some military officials have echoed Bolsonaro's comments about potential weaknesses in Brazil's voting system. read more

"Evidently, we will not accept this type of circumstance. Collaboration yes, intervention never," Fachin said.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Daily Mail

Putin challenges the West to try and take on Russia’s army, declaring ‘They want to beat us on the battlefield – let them try’ as he accuses the US of ‘decades of extreme aggression’

Vladimir Putin has vowed to defeat the West on the 'battlefield' and suggested he could escalate the war in Ukraine. The Russian leader announced at a televised meeting with MPs this afternoon: 'Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. 'Well, what can I say -...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brasilia#Electoral Court
The Spun

Vladimir Putin Spokesman Makes Feelings On Brittney Griner Very Clear

Vladimir Putin’s top spokesman disputed the U.S. State Department's claim that Brittney Griner is being held as a Russian hostage. Dmitry Peskov told NBC News’ Keir Simmons that he "strongly disagrees" with the hostage classification. “She violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted,” Peskov said. “It’s not...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
Brazil
NBC News

What will Biden do if Putin goes nuclear? Experts say a nuclear response is unlikely but not impossible

It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?. A half dozen current and former government officials briefed on the issue, and several outside experts, told NBC News there was no playbook and little agreement about how the U.S. would respond to a norm-shattering act of destruction that could obliterate a Ukrainian city, kill tens of thousands and send a cloud of nuclear fallout drifting over NATO countries in Western Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Sri Lankan president calls Russian leader seeking fuel

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said Wednesday that he had a telephone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to request credit support to import fuel for the island nation that is facing its worst economic crisis in memory. “Had a very productive telecon...
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Exchanged Angry Words With France's Macron Over Ukraine Days Before Russia's Invasion, Leaked Phone Call Shows

A leaked telephone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, revealed the two leaders exchanged heated words just four days before Russia invaded Ukraine. What Happened: The confidential call was made public in a France 2 documentary titled “A President, Europe and War,” reported The New...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

487K+
Followers
341K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy