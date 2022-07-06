ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Supreme Court rules in favor of reproductive rights advocates, against AG Landry

By Dionne Johnson
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cSRJw_0gX0wgOB00

NEW ORLEANS, La. ( KLFY ) — The Louisiana Supreme Court has ruled in favor of reproductive rights advocates and against Attorney General Jeff Landry over his petition to dissolve a temporary halt on a trigger law that would ban abortions statewide.

Last month in a historic decision, the U.S. Supreme Court officially reversed Roe v. Wade , declaring that the constitutional right to abortion no longer exists.

The court’s decision put abortion laws back in the hands of each state, allowing each to decide how to regulate the procedure.

Pills set to be focus of next abortion battle

In Louisiana , that ruling activated a trigger law designed to go into effect in the event that Roe v. Wade was overturned.

The trigger law legislation effectively bans abortions, with no exceptions in instances of rape or incest.

A lawsuit filed within days of the ruling argued that the language in Louisiana’s trigger law was too vague, and a state judge granted a temporary restraining order halting the ban pending a hearing on July 8.

Read the ruling here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KLFY News 10

Grambling State University Head Volleyball coach fired

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, the Grambling State University Athletics Department announced the termination of head volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas after an internal investigation within the volleyball program. The success of student-athletes and their ability to matriculate at Grambling State University is the top priority. As we move forward in this transition […]
GRAMBLING, LA
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is forced to escape D.C. steakhouse with his security detail after pro-choice protesters 'harassed' him during dinner and told the manager to throw him out

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was forced to sneak out of a Washington D.C. steakhouse this week when he was confronted by pro-choice protesters. Kavanaugh was having dinner at Morton's when activists showed up and told the manager to kick him out, two weeks after he was in the majority that overturned Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
The Independent

Clarence Thomas says Supreme Court should ‘reconsider’ legalising same-sex marriage and contraception in wake of Roe decision

Justice Clarence Thomas, in his opinion concurring with the overturning of Roe v Wade and effectively ending constitutional protections for abortion in the US, called on his colleagues in the US Supreme Court to overturn the rulings that currently protect the right to contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage. On Friday, in his concurrent opinion to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Thomas emphasized that SCOTUS should “reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell. ““Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous’... we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Texas Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton vows to defend anti-sodomy law if Supreme Court rolls back LGBTQ rights

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he would defend the state’s archaic anti-sodomy law if the conservative Supreme Court takes aim at LGBTQ rights next. Paxton, an arch-conservative Republican who is running for reelection, said he would defend the hateful law if the top court overturns its decision legalizing same-sex intimacy, a very real possibility after the justices nixed the constitutional right to privacy by overturning Roe v. Wade.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Ag#The U S Supreme Court#Nexstar Media Inc
Stateline

Supreme Court’s Gun Rights Decision Upends State Restrictions

Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last month that expanded the right to carry firearms outside the home, gun rights activist Andrew Namiki Roberts rushed to the Honolulu Police Department to apply for four permits to carry handguns in public. He was fourth in line, surrounded by excited Hawaii gun owners who felt vindicated in their crusade for greater firearm access.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Here’s Why Justice Thomas Didn’t Mention Interracial Marriage When He Asked the Court to Rethink Several Cases After Overturning Roe v. Wade

A predictable chorus of critics has risen to excoriate Justice Clarence Thomas for — in the chorus’s view — hypocritically excluding a case that established a constitutional right to interracial marriage from a list of constitutional rights Thomas believes should be overturned along with Roe v. Wade (1973). A very brief sampling of the criticism is included below; the alleged hypocrisy cited by the critics is that Thomas, who is Black, is married to a white woman. Therefore, according to the critics, Thomas is refusing to jettison a constitutional right he enjoys while simultaneously trouncing the rights enjoyed by others.
CONGRESS & COURTS
insideedition.com

Texas Sheriff Shares Thoughts on Roe v. Wade Decision: 'Shame on the Supreme Court'

“Shame on the Supreme Court and the bureaucrats in Washington D.C. and Austin who are attempting to impose their own supposed morals on others.”. That's what Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar wrote when he took to Facebook to share his views about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling, Roe v. Wade.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBC News

The amendment ending slavery could be the key to securing abortion rights

In its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court made clear that its new majority rejects the interpretation of the right to privacy in the U.S. Constitution that made Roe v. Wade and a host of other Supreme Court precedents possible. In permitting Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks, the majority in Dobbs declared the ground on which the right to privacy stands to be sand — shifting and unsound.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Washington Examiner

The woman who brought down Roe

“Today, we turn a page on Roe v. Wade.” Lynn Fitch, the attorney general of Mississippi, was standing on the steps of the Supreme Court rallying a group of pro-life activists and supporters. It was Dec. 1, 2021, the start of oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a challenge to a Mississippi abortion law that put Fitch front and center in the case that would lead to Roe’s downfall after nearly a half-century of conservative efforts to do just that. “We are going to leave behind that false premise that for some reason, abortion is the answer to a level playing field for women. Our ability to succeed is not built on the death of innocent children, but our success is our own,” Fitch said, wearing a robin egg blue coat, with a slight Southern drawl and dimpled smile throughout. The crowd erupted in cheers.
Slate

There Was One Supreme Court Win for the Rule of Law Last Month Worth Celebrating

In the torrent of major cases that came down at the end of this historic Supreme Court term, you’d be forgiven if you missed the 5-4 decision in Torres v. Texas Department of Public Safety. But the decision—in which Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the court’s progressives to vindicate the right of a disabled war veteran to challenge his state employer’s refusal to grant him accommodations based on Texas’s claims of “state sovereign immunity”—offered a significant victory for millions of veterans and current members of the armed services. Particularly in the aftermath of this otherwise brutal term for progressives, the decision is worth celebrating.
TEXAS STATE
Parents Magazine

10-Year-Old Child Was Denied an Abortion in Ohio, Traveled to Indiana To Seek Care She Needed

Three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that paved the way for abortion rights in the United States, a 10-year-old rape victim who was six weeks pregnant traveled from Ohio to Indiana to receive abortion care services. Ohio refused to help the child, citing its "trigger law," which banned abortions after six weeks of conception.
INDIANA STATE
POLITICO

Democratic proponents of immigration reform are hoping a looming federal court case that may overturn the DACA program may spur Congress to action.

What happened: Congressional champions for protecting undocumented immigrants brought into the U.S. as children have a new call to action: federal appeals court arguments that may toss the program protecting those immigrants. They’re pointing to those as an impetus for legislation shoring up the program, though it’s unclear those arguments...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The US supreme court is turning the constitution into a suicide pact

To paraphrase the great US supreme court justice Robert H Jackson, the US constitution should not be read as a suicide pact. That seemingly obvious bit of wisdom appears lost on the present court. Over the course of the past week, the court handed down three landmark decisions, each disastrous in its own right. But taken together they reveal a dangerously hidebound court intent on turning the constitution into an instrument of obstruction, a formidable obstacle to solving some of the nation’s most pressing problems.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy