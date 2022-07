Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Amazon Prime Day has been confirmed for July 12 and 13, keeping the annual Black Friday in July tradition going, but that’s not the only major shopping event to look forward to. Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale is basically the grand finale of the deal-packed month and is confirmed to run from July 15 through 31, but Nordstrom cardholders get early access to the deals: Icons can shop the sale on July 6, ambassadors on July 7, and influencers on July 9. Regardless of your Nordstrom “status,” shoppers can already view the sale’s digital catalog by checking out the Anniversary sale preview.

SHOPPING ・ 8 DAYS AGO