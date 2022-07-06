ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Two former Spokane residents indicted for COVID-19 relief fraud

By Staff Writer
FOX 28 Spokane
 2 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. – The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington has announced two new indictments for two former Spokane residents resulting from the COVID-19 Relief Fraud Strike Force. On May 3, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 40-year-old Natasha Opsal, a former Spokane...

www.fox28spokane.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Kootenai County Jail fails staffing inspection

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – The Kootenai County Jail has been struggling to keep up with capacity and now they’re struggling to keep up on staff. It’s starting to make an impact, in fact, they recently failed a portion of their inspection with the Idaho Sheriff’s Association.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

VA chief under fire for proposal to cut services in Washington

(The Center Square) – Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, aren’t often united on policies, but they have joined forces to stop veteran service cuts in the region. McMorris Rodgers sent a letter to Denis McDonough, secretary of the U.S. Department of...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Coronavirus
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
FOX 28 Spokane

SVPD arrest suspect in connection with theft investigation, recover stolen cars, guns, Gatling Gun

Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU), assisted by Spokane Valley Patrol Deputies, located a suspect in connection with ongoing theft investigations. The suspect was arrested and charged with several felony and misdemeanor charges. Multiple stolen and suspected stolen vehicles and guns, along with a slew of other property, were recovered. Additional...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

Person shot in the head in downtown Spokane shooting

SPOKANE, Wash.– A person was shot in the head inside a downtown Spokane apartment early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the Coeur d’Alene Plaza apartments on N. Howard. Spokane Police said they had to force their way into the building. One person was detained...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man causes over $10,000 in damages, charged with two counts of hit and run

DEER PARK, Wash. – A Deer Park woman woke up to the sounds of her neighbor screaming, ‘Your horses are out!’ Little did she know, the situation was far wilder. "It looks like he launched up and over the highway, there are no marks of him stopping whatsoever," Brittney Schupman who owns the land said. As some were sleeping off independence celebrations, Schupman woke up to"Our neighbor, the next morning at about 6 a.m. hollering that our horses were out," she said. "We thought maybe the fireworks had spooked them but then come further investigation we realized that there was a car that had gone through the fences." All over her property, a chaotic scene showing what really happened. "He hit the corner of that, hit the golf cart, hit that post. He didn’t hit that fire pit, he hit my other fire pit. And he hits all three of my septic pipe tips," she said. Seen on these cameras, are horses escaping their corals, and a white Hyundai leaving the scene. "We literally fixed the fences last night," she said. The suspect barreled through acres of land, 6 fences… "I mean you can see it’s toast," she said. …narrowly missing the Schupman’s horses before finally fleeing. "I asked somebody, do you think he would have stopped if he would have hit a horse, they’re like, they went through 6 fences and didn’t stop so… that to me that is the most uncomfortable feeling to know that nothing was safe," she said. Thankfully no one was injured but Schupman said he not only damaged the land but a utility trailer, golf cart, her daughter’s ATV and the property’s septic lines. The damage, she says is in the thousands. And with no apology from the driver, she’s left cleaning up the mess. "Half of his car in a wheelbarrow of destruction," she said. Luckily, a license plate was found on the scene and deputies were able to piece together who the suspect was. According to Sheriff’s Office officials, the alleged driver Allen Skoog told them he drove off the road because he was swerving a deer. Skoog told deputies he doesn’t remember anything after swerving off the road. He is facing two counts of hit and run unattended. He’s due in court on July 14th.
DEER PARK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Covid#Fbi#Indictments#The Strike Force#The U S Secret Service
FOX 28 Spokane

Man shot in Spokane Valley neighborhood, police looking for suspect

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot near S. Dearborn and E. 5th Ave. Police tell KHQ they were originally responding to reports of a man chasing two others and that he appeared to have a gun. Not long after, they received another, separate report of the shooting.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man arrested after SWAT situation near East Eastwood

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to 5500 East Eastwood for a SWAT situation involving a wanted suspect. SCSO told KHQ on the phone that investigators had information about a wanted suspect possibly being there. The suspect, Christopher J. Huntsinger, did come out of the home peacefully and was arrested.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Ash Street resident gives details on Tuesday’s hit-and-run

SPOKANE, Wash. – It was a weekend full of crime in Spokane, as one woman was struck by a car and killed early Tuesday morning, just hours after the Fourth of July celebrations. “It’s kind of a creepy feeling, somebody died right in front of my house,” Ash Street...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Family asking for information after man’s body found in Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. – The family of a man found dead in the Spokane River last month is asking the public’s help for information, as they search for answers about how he died. Shayne LaMonica was identified by the medical examiner last week, but his autopsy wasn’t able to determine an exact cause or manner of death.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX 28 Spokane

Fire crews: No one hurt in garage fire at Spokane south hill home

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane fire crews are at a house fire on Spokane’s south hill which drew a large response from first responders. KHQ is at the scene on the 3200 block of S. Jefferson Street where we’re told everyone evacuated the home safely. Crews said the...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Grizzly bear attacks a pig north of Sandpoint

ELMIRA, Idaho – The Idaho Fish and Game are now looking for a grizzly bear that attacked livestock in the town of Elmira, just about 16 miles north of Sandpoint. “On June 28th, we received a call from some land owners that one of their pigs had been attacked and killed by a grizzly bear,” T.J. Ross, the regional communications director for the Idaho Fish and Game, said.
SANDPOINT, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

SPD searching for 8-year-old boy

The Spokane Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 8 year old Taio. Taio was last seen going to bed at approximately 10:00pm on 07/05/2022 near 2700 E 53rd Ave on the South Hill. His mother went to check on him approximately 20 minutes later and found him missing.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Hatch Road Bridge to reopen Thursday

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Hatch Road Bridge will be back open in time for the evening commute on Thursday, July 7, according to a press release from the city. The reopening is happening about three weeks ahead of schedule. “We know this detour has been one of the most...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

‘Everybody knows Dolly’s Cafe’: Spokane staple goes up for sale

"It’s community, it’s historic and people are pretty passionate about it," Real Estate agent Robert Johnson said sitting in a booth at his newest listing on Thursday. "Everybody knows Dolly’s Cafe." The 1,100 square-foot Spokane staple which seats 47 diners has been meticulously cleaned after closing last...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane homebuyers may see more favorable market, increase of inventory

SPOKANE, Wash. – There might finally be some good news for future home buyers! The market may be taking a turn, according to local realtor, Marianne Bornhoft. “I’m looking right now with buyers every day. And they are still out there looking, and they are still making offers, and there are still bidding wars. There just aren’t maybe 17 offers now, there’s seven,” Bornhoft explained.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy