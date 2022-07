Rochester Police are investigating after a man was shot on Shelter Street late Wednesday night. Police say they found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the lower body around 10:45 p.m. The victim was transported to Strong Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police say the shooting happened outside and three unoccupied vehicles were also struck by gunfire in the area. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 423-9300.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO