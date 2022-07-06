Stockton hospital asks for public’s help to identify unknown patient

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, an unidentified Hispanic man was brought to Stockton Dignity Health hospital after being found near Bank of America on East Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

According to a press release, Dignity Health is seeking help in identifying the patient because no evidence of his identity was with him when he was brought into the hospital at around 11 p.m.

The hospital did not provide a photo, but did provide a description. The Hispanic man is approximately 40-50 years old, around 5’5″ to 5’8″ and weighs approximately 146 pounds.

He has brown eyes and a receding hairline with short black hair that has some gray in it.

According to the hospital, he has no tattoos and has a brown mark in the center of his abdomen, above the belly button.

Anyone with information is asked to call the hospital at 209-943-2000.

