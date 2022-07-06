ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Stockton hospital asks for public’s help to identify unknown patient

By Megan Camponovo
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vo3NI_0gX0vgQO00

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, an unidentified Hispanic man was brought to Stockton Dignity Health hospital after being found near Bank of America on East Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

According to a press release, Dignity Health is seeking help in identifying the patient because no evidence of his identity was with him when he was brought into the hospital at around 11 p.m.

Newsom grants pardon to woman who was convicted of killing her trafficker as a teen

The hospital did not provide a photo, but did provide a description. The Hispanic man is approximately 40-50 years old, around 5’5″ to 5’8″ and weighs approximately 146 pounds.

He has brown eyes and a receding hairline with short black hair that has some gray in it.

According to the hospital, he has no tattoos and has a brown mark in the center of his abdomen, above the belly button.

Anyone with information is asked to call the hospital at 209-943-2000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 7

Cindi Stafford Stolt
2d ago

The post said he had his ID with him when they brought him into the hospital …. Then it says they need help identifying him..

Reply(2)
4
Pamela Brown
2d ago

How can anyone i.d. him if you don't show what he looks like?

Reply
22
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Stockton hospital seeks community’s help in identifying patient

(BCN) — St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Stockton is seeking assistance from the public to identify a man who was brought in this week to the hospital after reportedly being found near a bank, Dignity Health Officials said in a press release Thursday. The patient was located near Bank of America on East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and was taken at approximately 11 p.m. Monday to the hospital, according to the press release.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

New evidence focuses Alexis Gabe investigators on Amador County location

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- New detailed evidence was released Thursday in the case of a missing woman from Oakley, Alexis Gabe. Her family has obtained handwritten directions penned by her alleged killer that possibly identify the location of her body.This is not the first time search crews have combed the Pioneer area in rural Amador County. While the Gabe's parents wouldn't disclose the details of the search, they shared the evidence that connects their daughter to the area.Pictures showing two crumpled pieces of paper investigators found while executing a search warrant have been released. The warrant was served at the...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
FOX40

2 dead in separate shootings in Stockton, police report says

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were shot and killed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Thursday, according to a night report from the Stockton Police Department.  A 35-year-old man was shot on Kermit Lane near Holiday Park around 12:30 a.m. and was transported to a local hospital, police said.  The man later died […]
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
Stockton, CA
Health
City
Boulevard, CA
Local
California Government
City
Stockton, CA
Stockton, CA
Government
Nationwide Report

Man dead after a hit-and-run crash in Modesto (Modesto, CA)

Man dead after a hit-and-run crash in Modesto (Modesto, CA)Nationwide Report. On late Wednesday night, a man lost his life after possibly being struck by a vehicle in Modesto. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash was reported a little before 11 p.m. at the intersection of McHenry and Standiford Avenues [...]
Fox40

One killed in apparent hit-and-run in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said one person was killed in an apparent hit-and-run Wednesday night t the intersection of McHenry and Standiford Avenue. The police said officers responded to call just before 11 p.m. of a person “down in the roadway.”. According to police,...
MODESTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
CBS Sacramento

‘People Have Lost Their Heart’: Hit-And-Run Drivers Leave Grieving Families In The Dark

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — A string of deadly hit-and-runs has left people like Adriana Jenson grieving their loved ones. Adriana lost more than her husband, she lost her best friend. “I went in physical shock so bad that my family thought they were going to have to call 911,” she said. On June 20, a driver hit her husband, Robert, on Fair Oaks Boulevard near El Camino Avenue. The driver took off and hasn’t come forward. “The next thing I had to do was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, was to call his mom to let her know, and that’s her only child,”...
CARMICHAEL, CA
FOX40

San Joaquin Delta College police investigate a bomb threat

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin Delta College District Police is investigating a bomb threat at the main campus Wednesday afternoon. “If you are on, or in the vicinity, prepare immediately for possible evacuation. Do not use your cell or smartphones until you have left the area. Listen for instructions from police officials and follow them quickly, carefully, and calmly,” the district police posted on Facebook just before 3:00 p.m.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

2 dead in separate early morning shootings in Stockton Friday

STOCKTON (BCN) — Two people died in separate early morning shootings in Stockton on Friday, according to police. The first shooting was reported at 12:31 a.m. in the 5600 block of Kermit Lane, a location near Holiday Park. A 35-year-old man was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there, police said. His […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Hispanic#Stockton Dignity Health#Bank Of America#Nexstar Media Inc
KCRA.com

Two Sacramento nightclubs to remain closed following deadly shooting

The owners of Mix Downtown and Park Ultra Lounge have decided to remain closed out of respect for five shooting victims and their traumatized employees, less than a week after the deadly downtown Sacramento shooting on L Street. In a social media post, the owners said the clubs would remain...
FOX40

Railroad bridge catches on fire in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A railroad bridge in Stockton caught fire on Thursday, affecting traffic in the area.  The fire occurred near Industrial Drive and McKinley Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Drivers were asked to avoid the area. Stockton Police said officers went to help with traffic control at Industrial Drive and McKinley Avenue. While officers […]
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

Two cars shot at in Stockton in separate overnight incidents

STOCKTON, Clif. (KTXL) — Two cars with people inside of them were shot at in two separate incidents overnight the Stockton Police Department said. A woman and two children were driving down West Martin LutherKing Jr. Boulevard just before 11 p.m. when their vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to the police department.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Illegal fireworks seized across the Sacramento area on the 4th of July weekend

(KTXL) — The Fourth of July was a busy holiday for law enforcement and fire agencies across the Sacramento region. In Sacramento, the Sacramento Fire Department said firefighters responded to a total of 64 fire-related calls, including four structure fires, 26 vegetation fires and 27 rubbish fires. Illegal fireworks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Auto Accident on Crows Landing Road in Stanislaus County

Officials in Stanislaus County reported a fatality in an auto accident that occurred on Harding Road and Crows Landing Road on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The traffic collision took place at approximately 4:25 p.m. and involved two vehicles, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Auto...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

2 people arrested in Electra Fire evacuation zones

JACKSON, Calif. — Two people were arrested on Wednesday in evacuations zones for the Electra Fire in Amador County. Find the latest updates on evacuation zones for the Electra Fire here. On Wednesday morning, deputies with the Amador County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a vehicle that continued...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
FOX40

UC Davis police officer dies of heart attack while on duty

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, the University of California Davis Police Department lost Officer Walter Broussard to complications from a heart attack that happened while on duty. According to a Facebook post from the UC Davis Police Department, Broussard served as a UCDPD officer for over 24 years,...
DAVIS, CA
FOX40

FOX40

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy