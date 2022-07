GUNNISON — The whole concept of Ski Town Village is a bit of a mystery to the residents. Formerly named the Country Meadows, a website for the new owner contains only the address for the mobile home park, a phone number, a Denver street address, and a post office box in Cheyenne where rent checks are to be sent. The website describes the park being “on the highway to Mount Crested Butte town and ski area.” It doesn’t mention there are two communities and 33 miles between Ski Town Village and the Crested Butte Mountain Resort ski area.

GUNNISON, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO