The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating an incident which resulted in several injuries that occurred late Monday night, July 4 at a popular camping spot near Farris Creek off of Brush Creek Road used regularly by local young adults. A car accident ended up hospitalizing a Crested Butte woman who was ultimately transferred to a hospital in Colorado Springs. Three other local young adults sustained injuries in the incident as well. An 18-year-old Texas man was taken into custody and has been charged with two violations.

CRESTED BUTTE, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO