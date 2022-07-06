ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Victim and driver identified in West Des Moines homicide by vehicle case

KCCI.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An Urbandale man has been charged with homicide by motor vehicle after police said he struck a bicyclist with his car while under the influence on Friday night....

www.kcci.com

Related
iheart.com

Des Moines Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting

(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines man is charged with Attempted Murder and other charges after a shooting. Police were called to 25th and University Thursday afternoon because of gunfire, and found a person who had been shot at. Police also found a handgun and several shell casings. Police...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report July 8

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Patrick Nolte of Adair was traveling westbound on U.S. Interstate 80 at the 111 mile marker when a tire blew and forced his vehicle into the median. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $2,000. July 4, 2022.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man arrested after string of bizarre break-in attempts

DES MOINES, Iowa — A young Des Moines couple says a man who used to live in their rented home continuously showed up over a span of months trying to get inside. Jocelyn Sparks and Dalton Moser say they have lived in a duplex along a street off of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway on the north side of Des Moines since around the start of the year. During the daylight hours, they feel safe. However, in the early hours of the morning when it's still dark outside is when they get an unwanted visitor coming to their door.
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Man charged with driving drunk, hitting and killing bicyclist in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An Urbandale man is charged with driving drunk before hitting and killing a bicyclist in West Des Moines last week. Police say on the night of Friday, July 1, 42-year-old Brian Kirkman of Urbandale drove his car into a bicyclist in the 9600 block of Raccoon River Drive. The man on the bike, 57-year-old James Deal of Des Moines, died after being transported to the hospital.
KCCI.com

Grimes man charged with attempted murder, intent to deliver methamphetamine

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Grimes man faces attempted murder and other charges after he fired several shots at another man on Thursday afternoon. David Jones is charged with attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and tax stamp violation. Police were...
GRIMES, IA
theperrynews.com

Drunk, belligerent Grimes man arrested for striking bartenders

A Grimes man was arrested in a Granger tavern early Friday after lashing out at the bartenders when they cut him off from further drinks. Marc Lawrence Hamilton, 51, of 101 N.W. Eighth St., Grimes, was charged with interference with official acts, consumption of alcohol in a public place and disorderly conduct-fighting or violent behavior.
GRIMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines woman charged with OWI following rollover accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) A Des Moines woman was charged for Operating While Intoxicated following an accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says on July 5th, at approximately 2:39 p.m., Deputies were made aware of an accident on York Avenue and 310th Street. The driver, 22-year-old Jessica Grau, told the Deputy that she was going too fast and lost control going north on the curve, rolling the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze. Jessica did not know where she was at and had slurred speech and red, bloodshot, watery eyes. The Deputy could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Jessica’s breath, and she admitted to recently drinking alcohol. A portable breath test show she had a blood alcohol content of .257.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Des Moines officers file civil lawsuit against six people

Washington, Iowa airport to receive nearly $130K for new solar power system. A renewable energy activist is applauding how the Washington County Municipal Airport is using the new federal money it's getting. Iowa City man charged with assault, attempted bombing had multiple bombs at residence. Updated: 2 hours ago. New...
WASHINGTON, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Des Moines man stabbed woman on the back with a knife

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is charged with attempted murder after stabbing a woman in the back with a knife, according to police. Dominique Taylor has been charged with the crime. According to police, Taylor and the woman were arguing in a parking lot Tuesday in...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Drivers injured in Grand Avenue head-on crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are working to determine what caused a head-on crash that injured two people Wednesday morning in Des Moines. It happened around 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Grand Avenue and 44th Street, close to the Des Moines Art Center. A westbound car and an eastbound SUV hit head-on, according to […]
DES MOINES, IA
KBUR

Lovilla murder victim identified, authorities say her husband killed her

Lovilla, IA- Authorities say a man killed his wife, dumped her body in the woods, then shot himself to death in southeast Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that someone told police in the Des Moines suburb of Ankeny there had been a possible murder in southeast Iowa and the body of 33-year-old Betty Werner of Lovilla was found in a rural area of Monroe County on Sunday.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Six people charged with burglary and vandalism in Iowa

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Six people are being charged with burglary and vandalism in Marshalltown, Iowa. Eighteen-year-old Alexis Christian Fernandez-Ibarra and five other juveniles were charged with burglary and criminal mischief. The police officials said all six broke into a building on June 18. They said the six caused more...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
We Are Iowa

Festivals prioritize crowd safety following Fourth of July shootings

DES MOINES, Iowa — Following deadly mass shootings around the country on the Fourth of July, some event goers are apprehensive about attending large-scale festivities. This weekend, 80/35 in downtown Des Moines and Summerfest in Ankeny will bring thousands out to enjoy music, food and more. Ahead of the events, police departments across the metro are taking extra steps to make crowd safety their number one priority.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Boone city official charged with assault has been sentenced to prison

BOONE, Iowa — The Boone city official charged with assaulting three people outside of city hall last year has filed an Alford Plea in the case and has been sentenced to prison. Amy Rasmussen has been sentenced to two years in prison. Entering an Alford Plea means Rasmussen maintains...
BOONE, IA
theperrynews.com

Scranton woman arrested for using force at Linden home

A Scranton woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly tried to force her way into a residence in Linden and injured an occupant. Rose Anna Lehrkamp, 41, of 1104 Eagle St., Scranton, was charged with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness and first-degree burglary. The incident began about 4:45...
LINDEN, IA
iheart.com

Dallas County Drowning Victim's Body Found, Identified

(Dallas County, IA) -- Investigators in Dallas County say the body of man who drowned in an accident on the Raccoon River has been found and identified. Van Meter Police say 34 year-old Ricco Morrow of Des Moines was tubing down the river with a group when they got pulled into a construction site near a bridge over Interstate 80. Investigators say Morrow and two teens hit a water diversion tube at the construction site, and while the teens made it out with minor injuries, Morrow drowned trying to help them. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources recommends everyone on the water wear life preservers, even though they're not required on tubes, according to Iowa law.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines police sue councilperson; BLM protesters

Two Des Moines Police officers are suing city Councilperson Indira Sheumaker and five other people who they say assaulted or interfered with police during a July 1, 2020 protest at the Iowa Capitol.The lawsuit, filed last week, was made public Tuesday via Iowa's online court system.What's happening: Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffrey George allege in the lawsuit that some protestors had plans and took actions that "were nothing short of domestic terrorism."They seek an undisclosed amount "to redress wrongs committed against them" during the Capitol incident.Why it matters: It underscores the unresolved tensions between police and some protesters in local...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny Police Department approved for $896,000 financial boost

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police were recently approved to receive a large financial boost. The Ankeny City Council has approved $896,000 to replace current police body cameras, dashboard cameras and digital evidence systems. The money will be divided over the next five years.
ANKENY, IA

