Fire in North Park apartment building displaces 4, injures dog

By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
San Diego firefighters battled flames Wednesday morning inside a North Park apartment complex. (OnScene TV)

NORTH PARK — Flames damaged a small apartment complex Wednesday morning in North Park, displacing four residents and sending an unconscious dog to a pet hospital, fire officials said.

The blaze, which caused an estimated $125,000 worth of damage, was reported a little after 10:30 a.m. on Boundary Street just north of Meade Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Fire crews arrived to find “moderate black smoke” coming from an upstairs window of the two-story, four-unit building, San Diego fire Battalion Chief Brian Raines told OnScene TV and other reporters at the scene.

Firefighters checked the units for occupants and did not find anyone inside but did rescue two dogs, Raines said. One of the animals appeared uninjured, but the other was unconscious.

Firefighters attempted to revive the dog before a school officer from the San Diego Unified Police Department took the animal to a pet hospital, Raines said. No residents or firefighters were injured.

Crews knocked down the flames within about 15 minutes, according to the Fire-Rescue Department. Raines said it appeared the fire was started accidentally, but investigators from the metro-arson strike team responded to probe its origin.

Fire and smoke damaged two units and water from the firefighting effort damaged a third unit, fire officials said. The flames, smoke and water caused an estimated $100,000 worth of damage to the structure and $25,000 worth of damage to contents inside the building.

Four residents, the two dogs and a cat were displaced, fire officials said. Local personnel from the American Red Cross responded to assist them.

