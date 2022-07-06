ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

All derechos are dangerous, but their intensity can vary

KCRG.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews had to clean up a large branch that came down near West Elementary on the city's west side....

www.kcrg.com

KCRG.com

Push for trolley loop in Cedar Rapids continues

Gary Barta says the Big Ten is still fielding calls, but he wouldn't predict any more immediate expansion. In Dubuque, Fincels sweet corn is set to start making its seasonal debut on Monday. The free seven-week summer program provides around 14 hundred meals a day and normally sends students...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Towere Terrace NE to close for construction of I-380 interchange

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting July 11th, 2022, Tower Terrace Road NE will be closed between Center Point Road and Milburn Road. The road will close for construction of the new I-380 interchange. Work is expected to take approximately four months. For text alerts on road impacts, visit the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Stranger saves 9-year-old from close call on Turkey River

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A 9-year-old is thanking the man she says rescued her during a close call on the Turkey River. It happened on June 24th near North Fayette Valley Elementary and Middle School in Elgin. ”I was with my aunt camping with all her family friends and my...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids resident displaced after garage fire Thursday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A garage fire displaced the resident of a home in Cedar Rapids late Thursday night. Fire officials said crews responded to the fire in the 1600 block of Vinewood Lane NE at about 11:30 p.m. In a news release, officials said the homeowner smelled smoke...
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Schools to resume summer activities next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids School District announced on Friday that their summer operations would resume on Monday. The District sent a message to parents and staff during the week that a cyber security incident occurred over the weekend that forced the district to cancel activities during the week while the incident was addressed and resolved.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing northern Illinois man found

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A missing northern Illinois man who was seen in Lafayette County on Wednesday has been found, officials said. Ralph Stalesky, 84, left his home in McHenry County, Illinois, between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. He was seen at the South Wayne Mart gas station later in the day and left heading west. Officials said he...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
KCRG.com

Iowa beach closed after brain tissue eating ameba found


DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Rail Explorers experience coming to Iowa


IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Free meals handed out during program shutdown

It happened on June 24th near North Fayette Valley Elementary and Middle School in Elgin. Iowa beach closed after brain tissue eating ameba found. Officials say the infection is extremely rare with only 154 known cases in the U-S since 1962.
ELGIN, IA
98.1 KHAK

Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Kids encouraged to get 60 minutes of exercise per day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Barbara Dunn Swanson a worker with Iowa State University is urging parents to get their kids outside this summer. She says kids staying inside for long periods of time can be linked to obesity and increased aggression. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children get around 60 minutes of free play time a day. Dunn Swanson says that can increase their health, and get them interested in things like nature and the outdoors. She encourages parents to find time where their kids can put down their electronic devices, and go outside. She suggest activities like a morning walk, or playing sports in the evening. Dunn Swanson also wants families to be safe while enjoying the outdoors. She says carry a first aid kit, water bottles, and bug spray.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Driver identified in fatal Dubuque crash

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have identified 20-year-old Daniel Hammel as the victim of the single-vehicle motorcycle accident that occurred on July 3rd. Police responded to Carter Rd. just south of W. 32nd St. Saturday afternoon for a report of the crash. Hammel was transported to UnityPoint Finley Hospital where he died from his injuries.
WQAD

2nd derecho in less than a year rolls through Iowa, Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. — It's official! Tuesday night's severe storm complex was a derecho. The powerful storm system comes less than a year after another strong derecho tore through the area back in December of 2021. What is a derecho?. A derecho is a widespread, long-lived wind storm associated with...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Derecho intensity varies, demonstrated by Tuesday storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The term “derecho” brings out a certain reaction from people in eastern Iowa, based on recent experiences from August 2020. Tuesday’s experience with a derecho should help set your expectations for a variety of outcomes instead. The definition of a derecho has...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

