West Nile virus detected in Shasta County for first time in 2022

NORTHSTATE AREA, Calif. — A recent study by the Golden Gate Weather Service shows that, since 2019, California is missing one full year of its normal rainfall. It's well established that the state's water situation is dire, but this recent analysis shows just how bad the situation is in the northern region. According to Jan Null, a longtime meteorologist and the man behind this report, data from 2019 to 2022 indicates an entire year of rainfall lost in most cities, compared to usual averages.

REDDING, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO