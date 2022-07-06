ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

West Nile virus detected in Shasta County for first time in 2022

By Brandon Downs
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The first sign of West Nile virus activity in Shasta County was detected in the Redding area, according to the Shasta Mosquito and Vector Control District...

Mount Shasta Herald

Tens of thousands of pot plants destroyed after raid in Northern California’s Emerald Triangle

Black-market marijuana grow sites in southern Trinity County were raided by the California National Guard and three Northern California sheriff's departments at the end of June. Deputies from the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office participated in the sweeps. The pot plots were uncovered in what's known as Northern California's Emerald Triangle,...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE determines cause of Keswick Fire in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 12:44 P.M. UPDATE - The cause of the Keswick Fire in Shasta County was determined to be target shooting at a steel target, CAL FIRE Shasta Unit says. The forward progress of the fire west of Redding was stopped shortly after noon on Thursday. The fire was...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Firefighters fighting 5-acre fire near Bend in Tehama County

TEHAMA, CO., Calif. - Tehama County Fire and CAL FIRE firefighters are working to put out a fire near the community of Bend Thursday night, according to Lake California Fire Company Two. The fire is five acres in size, and currently does not pose a danger to the Bend community...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
New three-year study shows California is missing one normal year of rainfall

NORTHSTATE AREA, Calif. — A recent study by the Golden Gate Weather Service shows that, since 2019, California is missing one full year of its normal rainfall. It's well established that the state's water situation is dire, but this recent analysis shows just how bad the situation is in the northern region. According to Jan Null, a longtime meteorologist and the man behind this report, data from 2019 to 2022 indicates an entire year of rainfall lost in most cities, compared to usual averages.
REDDING, CA
The History of NorCal Names – How Redding Was Once Named ‘Reading’

Redding, California sits center stage in Northern California, nestled comfortably smack dab in the middle of the region. Called “the essence of California” by the San Francisco Chronicle, the town of Redding is known for its beautiful landscape and world-renown outdoor surroundings. It was just 150 years ago...
REDDING, CA
Multi-Agency Marijuana Operation in Southern Trinity

From June 27, 2022 – June 30, 2022, a large-scale, multi-agency search warrant operation occurred in southern Trinity County. Thirty-four search warrants were served across forty private parcels of land. This operation stemmed from continuous, non-permitted, black market marijuana cultivation sites operating in the region. Water diversion, pollution, and illegal structures were of great concern.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Trinity County pot farm shut down in multi-agency search warrant

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — A multi-agency effort has resulted in the shutdown of a massive pot farm in Trinity County. Authorities in the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were alerted to the land after finding a variety of illegal water diversions, petroleum run-offs, and dangerous pesticides being used on the land.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on fire near Keswick shooting range

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE: JULY 7, 12:15 PM:. Cal Fire officials say forward progress has been stopped on the Keswick Fire. Crews will remain on scene for several hours mopping up. The fire started from target practice on a steel target at the shooting range, according to Cal Fire.
REDDING, CA
Fire Watch

CAL FIRE on scene at fire on Bear Mountain Road in Shasta County. CAL FIRE says that the fire has threatened one structure. Favorable weather helps fight against California forest fire. Updated 59 min ago. Favorable weather has helped the fight against a wildfire in California’s Gold Country that has...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
The Pit River Tribe’s History of Daring Activism Will Be Brought To Life in Locally-Produced Documentary

With a focus on promoting community-wide healing, Sky Scholfield, a Shasta College graduate and tribal member, is shooting a documentary about the Pit River Tribe, whose ancestral lands span eastern Shasta and Modoc Counties. The film will explore the Pit River people’s occupations of PGE and national forest lands during the 60s and 70s and as well as their contemporary efforts to reclaim lands and cultural practices.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Body recovered from Sacramento River in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - A body was located in the Sacramento River near the Cypress Street Bridge in Redding, police said. On Thursday, police arrived at the scene and located the body off the east shore. The body was recovered and the identification of the person is unknown at this time.
REDDING, CA
RFD: Kids playing with fire start vegetation fire in Redding

REDDING, Calif. -Redding firefighters extinguished a vegetation fire near a home Thursday night. Investigators said it was caused by kids playing with fire. The fire broke out just before 9 p.m. Thursday on Lawrence Road in Redding. The fire damaged a fence and burned about a quarter-acre. investigators say two...
REDDING, CA
34 search warrants served in large-scale black market marijuana bust

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - More than 84,000 marijuana plants were eradicated and more than 5,400 pounds of processed marijuana was destroyed during a large-scale black market bust in Trinity County, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies said the operation took four days, from June 27 to June 30, and involved...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Red Bluff City Council declares Stage II Moderate Water Shortage

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Red Bluff City Council voted to declare a Stage II Moderate Water Shortage, effective Aug. 5. Stage II aims to reduce up to 20% of water by adding some conservation measures on top of Stage I. The following measures should be followed:. Landscape watering between the...
RED BLUFF, CA
Teenager cited for setting off fireworks that started brush fire near Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. - A teenager was cited for setting off fireworks in Shasta County that started a vegetation fire Tuesday morning. CAL FIRE Shasta Trinity Unit Public Information Officer Cheryl Buliavac said the case has been turned over to the Shasta County Probation Juvenile Division. The fire started around 12:20...
ANDERSON, CA
Recount requested for six Shasta County primary elections

The elections office doesn’t know why the recount request was submitted but said that anyone can request a recount within five days of the election being certified. Recount requested for 6 Shasta County primary elections. The elections office doesn’t know why the recount request was submitted but said that...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Loud house parties anger residents in south Redding

REDDING, Calif. — Residents in south Redding are upset about a large party of underage teens in their neighborhood on Wednesday night; they feel the police didn't do enough to stop it. Bell Road, a private road of E. Bonnyview, has apparently become a party destination this week for...
REDDING, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

To County Supervisors: Vote No on Proposed Palo Cedro Tierra Robles Development

First, I would like to thank you, our Supervisors for attending the planning commission meetings on the Tierra Robles proposed subdivision in Palo Cedro. I would like to point out that Shasta County has over 180,000 residents, and during the Planning Commission meeting on April 6th, here in a full house, not a single resident spoke in favor of this project. Now, the legal team that accompanied the southern California developer, Mr. Geringer from Geringer Capitol were the only voices that were for this ill-fated project. These men that spoke had all been paid by the developer.
PALO CEDRO, CA

