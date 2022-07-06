West Nile virus detected in Shasta County for first time in 2022

First, I would like to thank you, our Supervisors for attending the planning commission meetings on the Tierra Robles proposed subdivision in Palo Cedro. I would like to point out that Shasta County has over 180,000 residents, and during the Planning Commission meeting on April 6th, here in a full house, not a single resident spoke in favor of this project. Now, the legal team that accompanied the southern California developer, Mr. Geringer from Geringer Capitol were the only voices that were for this ill-fated project. These men that spoke had all been paid by the developer.
