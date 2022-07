MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Speaking from his hospital bed and about 24 hours after surgery, Cody Cotter said he is in a lot of pain. “Oh, I feel like I wanna die to be honest...I’m hurting so bad. I’m a tough guy, but this is taking every ounce of go out of me,” grimaced Cotter, “I’ve got four broke bones in my back and they had to remove my spleen.”

