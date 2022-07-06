Police: ‘Grandparent scammers’ went to victims’ homes in-person

Update 5:14pm: At an afternoon press conference, police say an argument broke out between a tenant and landlord, it quickly escalated to where the landlord called 911. The tenant, identified as 38 year old Matthew Parant, fired several shots at police and his landlord, which was the beginning of a tense standoff that lasted until early morning. Nobody was hit by gunfire and luckily nobody was injured. Parant eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody. He's facing two counts of first degree attempted murder and 1 count of second degree attempted murder.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO